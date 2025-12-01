Traditions of Giving

From local causes to lasting change, these six Cape businesses lead with heart.

Helping one’s neighbor and giving back are long-held values in the broader community of the Cape and Islands. When we think of service, John F. Kennedy might be the first name that comes to mind, especially his inaugural address when he invited Americans to “Ask what you can do for the country.” With his brother-in-law and fellow Hyannis Port summer resident, Sargent Shriver, he also started the U.S. Peace Corps and a tradition of global giving that endures today. But Cape Cod’s tradition of organized giving began well before its most famous family even arrived.

The Cape Cod Association, our longest-running charitable institution (outside of individual churches and the like) started in May 1851 to “encourage and promote among all the native born and descended of Cape Cod, temperance, industry, sincerity, good humor, charity, the social affections and generous sentiments.” In 1877, after funding a variety of projects, the focus of the CCA became higher education, and it awarded its first scholarship to George Kittredge for his freshman year at Harvard—a sum of $350. Its commitment to local scholars continued and grew. In 2001, the Association entered into an official partnership with the Cape Cod Foundation, and today it offers around $450k in scholarships to about 300 students annually.

Seaside Le Mans

Though the Cape Cod Association was the first, many organizations and foundations have followed its lead, and Philanthropy Partners of the Cape estimates that approximately 2,700 nonprofit organizations are currently operating here. That’s a lot of great work across a wide range of causes, and fortunately local businesses have been active in their support. With the holidays approaching, Cape Cod LIFE is happy to highlight the charitable efforts and giving of just a handful of our noteworthy philanthropists. We do so in the words of their own employees and representatives.

The Davenport Companies, based in South Yarmouth, is a 4th-generation family-owned collection of businesses in commercial and residential real estate, senior living, construction, investments, and a variety of service businesses.

Matt Pitta of Davenport says:

Since the inception of The Davenport Companies in 1956, the family-owned company has been dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations that are making a direct impact on the people of Cape Cod. It has been a hallmark of the company for nearly 70 years. Each year, CEO DeWitt Davenport convenes a Charitable Giving Committee made up of team members from our various companies. They spend several months reviewing applications from nonprofit groups and look to fund local groups that are helping people in the following fields: Health & Human Services, Social Services, Children, and Veterans. The process is rigorous as they look to ensure that funding from the Seaside Le Mans will make an immediate and direct impact on the lives of Cape Cod residents. Since 2001, nearly $10 million has been raised for dozens of local groups.

We have developed very strong relationships with many of our beneficiaries, and we like to maintain the relationships with these groups, some of whom continue to support the race and attend the event even after they have been a beneficiary. The yearly running of the Seaside Le Mans is just one of the philanthropic efforts in which The Davenport Companies is involved. During the holiday period, we designate two local nonprofits to receive the proceeds of our employee giving program. The company matches dollar for dollar the amount of money collected by our team members. The Davenport Family also operates other foundations, including the Palmer & Jane D. Davenport Foundation, which strives to improve the health, welfare and quality of life for people living on Cape Cod with a focus on healthcare and technology and the John K. and Thirza F. Davenport Arts Foundation which focuses on the visual and performing arts.

George Davis, Inc. is a full-service construction company based in South Yarmouth.

Spectacle of Trees

In the words of Pamela Larson, for George Davis:

While George Davis, Inc. supports many local causes and events, which are listed on our website, nearest and dearest to our hearts is Katelynn’s Closet because Beth Davis was one of the co-founders. Katelynn’s Closet is a 501c3 charitable organization founded in 2008 with the mission of providing children in need, ages 4-18, on the Cape and Islands with clothing, footwear, and basics in order to help them maintain their dignity and foster self-esteem. The children receive a package including three tops, three bottoms, one sweater, three new sets of underwear, three new pairs of socks, pajamas, a new pair of sneakers, and an age-appropriate book. All of this arrives in a beautiful, reusable hand-sewn bag made with love by volunteers at Bayberry Quilters and many church sewing groups around the Cape. They fill a vital need on the Cape and have helped thousands of children since their founding.

Initially Katelynn’s Closet began in our basement but quickly outgrew that space. Our staff helped with moving and building of shelves, etc.

Over the years, the George Davis team has helped organize their major event, an adult Easter Egg Hunt—along with hand painting the eggs and attending the fun event itself. Employees have supported clients of Katelynn’s Closet with gifts around the holidays and when they have been included at The Spectacle of Trees.

We also have a clause in our contract allowing clients to donate proceeds from removed copper at their property to Katelynn’s Closet. We’re proud that many of our generous clients have gone on to financially support Katelynn’s Closet during, and well after, their work with us.

All of this strongly supports one of our company values: community-engagement through involving our community and being generous members within it.

Yale Appliance, with its branch in Hyannis, proudly supports a number of causes. Recently they collaborated on a fundraiser for The Michael English House and its Skilled Purpose Program. Joe Thorpe of The Michael English House shares below:

Joe Thorpe, Michael English House program manager, and State Rep. Steve Xiarhos. (Photo: Marc L. Goldberg, SCORE Cape & Islands Mentor and Assistant District Director, Service Corps of Retired Executives)

Yale Appliance’s Hyannis showroom partnered with the Michael English House to support its Skilled Purpose trades-training program. With help from Yale’s vendor community—Bosch, Café, GE Profile, Miele, and Clarke Living—and generous individual contributors, the event helped raise nearly $10,000 to advance the program’s mission. We’re truly grateful for the time, energy, and heart the Yale Appliance Hyannis team put into making that evening a success.

That event was an important early milestone for us, but it’s just one part of a larger story we’d love to share. The Michael English House was founded in memory of a young man whose life was cut short by substance use disorder. Our flagship initiative, Skilled Purpose, is a 12-week trades training program designed for individuals in recovery or reentering the community after incarceration. We combine carpentry instruction with mentorship, wraparound supports, and direct job placement pathways to help people build lives of purpose and stability.

Our first training cohort launched in early November at the newly opened B.R.I.D.G.E. Center in Barnstable, where we’re proud to be part of the network of reentry and recovery services housed there.

You can also learn more at skilledpurpose.org and on our social media pages, The Michael English House, on Facebook and Instagram.

Monomoy Real Estate. Construction. Based in Chatham, “Monomoy is a boutique real estate services firm.” Managing Partner Justin Blair says:

Monomoy supports a wide variety of not-for-profit organizations and community initiatives each year. We don’t know any other way and have recognized our responsibility to give back since our inception. In our 21st year, this responsibility is as important as ever. Our primary collaborators include: YMCA Cape Cod, Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation, Housing Assistance, Lower Cape Outreach Council, Family Pantry of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Baseball League, and the Community Development Partnership.

Home Runs Against Hunger co-sponsored by Monomoy Real Estate and Construction

and Pretty Picky Properties

Monomoy and its team members are donors, board members, volunteers, and champions out in the community. We serve on the Board of Directors for the YMCA Cape Cod, the Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation, Lower Cape Outreach Council and in advisory roles with Housing Assistance and Community Development Partnership. I chair the YMCA Cape Cod annual golf tournament; with my wife Mandee I host Oysters and Champagne in support of Housing Assistance. Monomoy, along with its sister Pretty Picky Properties, developed a program known as “Home Runs Against Hunger” benefitting the Family Pantry of Cape Cod for each homer hit by the five Cape League teams offering the program. We are proud to have scored over 67,000 meals for the Family Pantry over the past eight years.

We are always looking for ways to do more. Resources are finite but we aspire to play a bigger role in the sustainability of our region. We are fortunate to live in such an incredible place. All of us are “the help,” and we look not only to help those coming over the bridges but those who live on this side all year long. We will maintain our involvement with many organizations so that we are always close enough to the reality of life on Cape Cod: that none of us can afford to simply be a consumer.

E.J. Jaxtimer Builder, Inc. is a building and landscaping company based in Hyannis—and is “truly a family business.” Incidentally, the company was awarded the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce 2025 Business of the Year award in recognition of the company’s commitment to the community and extensive philanthropic work.

Osterville Anglers Take A Kid Fishing Tournament

Kristin Gayle of Jaxtimer details how they contribute to our community:

The Jaxtimer Family has a profound commitment to philanthropy, deeply rooted in their belief in giving back to the community that has supported them for decades. Their active involvement in charitable endeavors across Cape Cod is not merely a corporate initiative but a personal philosophy that guides both their individual lives and their company culture.

One of the most significant contributions of the Jaxtimer family, particularly of E.J., was his 20-year tenure as the dedicated chair of the Joe Cronin Memorial Fishing Tournament. This annual event benefited the Jimmy Fund, and under E.J.’s leadership, the tournament raised an astonishing $4.5 million. E.J. and his wife, Terry, also founded four additional fishing tournaments that have raised nearly $6 million in total, benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands, the Barnstable Youth Hockey Association, and The Charter Cup that supports over 22 other diverse charities.

E.J. and Terry extended their philanthropic reach by co-chairing the Cape Cod Fall Classic for 11 years which supported the Genesis Foundation for Children. They successfully raised over $1 million, contributing significantly to the foundation’s ability to offer specialized medical services, therapeutic programs, and emotional support to families in need.

Currently, E.J. and Terry serve on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands advisory board as co-chairs while Jonathan, their oldest son, has served on the Golf for Kids board of directors since 2020.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & The Islands Fall At The Farm Day

The Jaxtimer family actively supports numerous local organizations throughout the year. In essence, their philanthropic endeavors are a powerful testament to their profound belief in the strength of community and their unwavering dedication to making a tangible difference. Their consistent leadership, generous contributions, and innovative fundraising initiatives have left an indelible mark on Cape Cod, positively impacting countless lives and inspiring a culture of giving throughout the region.

Mid-Cape Home Centers has been providing Cape Cod with “Everything for Building, Remodeling, and Home Improvement since 1895.” Fallon Rice Everman of Mid-Cape highlights the company’s community involvement:

The leaders of Mid-Cape, past and present, have always known that to build a strong relationship with the community, you have to be an active part of it. Supporting local causes wasn’t a marketing decision but a values-driven one. Our leadership team recognized early on that our success as a company is tied to the health and strength of the communities we serve. That’s why we’ve chosen to support organizations like, but not limited to, Tommy’s Place, Housing Assistance Corporation, Habitat for Humanity, Family Table Collaborative, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Sean M. Gannon Memorial Fund, all of which reflect the same principles of compassion, generosity, and local pride that define Mid-Cape. Many of these partnerships began through personal connections with our team and have continued to grow because of the genuine relationships our leaders have fostered along the way.

The Mid-Cape Home Centers team raised more than $48,000 in support of Tommy’s Place in the Annual E.J. Jaxtimer Charter Cup fishing tournament.

Throughout the year, Mid-Cape supports our partner organizations through a mix of sponsorships, fundraising, and volunteering. We host fundraising golf tournaments, virtual silent auctions, First Responder Appreciation Day and much more, all directly benefit local causes. In addition, we proudly sponsor and participate in community events like the E.J. Jaxtimer Charter Cup and Seaside Le Mans, and our team members volunteer their time and skills to support these organizations in various ways year-round. It’s all part of our commitment to staying actively involved in the community we serve.

What began as local sponsorships has evolved into true partnerships built on trust, consistency, and shared purpose. Over time, these organizations have become an extension of the Mid-Cape family, we celebrate their successes, help them tackle challenges, and stay connected beyond any single event or donation. Our team takes pride in being part of something bigger than business, and these relationships remind us daily that when we give back to our community, we’re helping build more than homes, we’re building community.

Chris White is a freelance writer for Cape Cod Life Publications.