Savor the Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And there’s no better way to get in the spirit by going out for a fun meal with friends or family and being surrounded by creative seasonal décor. While many local establishments decorate for the winter, we’ve found a few that take their merrymaking seriously and go above and beyond to get all decked out for you. From handcrafted seasonal cocktails to menu specials inspired by the comfort of the season, these spots are sure to secure a position on the “Nice” list.

Alberto’s

360 Main Street, Hyannis | albertos.net

Alberto’s Ristorante in Hyannis is a true Cape Cod icon and dressed for the winter holidays it becomes something especially enchanting. Known for delicious Northern Italian cuisine, the restaurant’s seasonal menu feels festive and elegant. Each room is lovingly adorned with twinkling lights, greenery, and classic holiday touches, and with seven crackling fireplaces glowing warmly, the restaurant feels irresistibly cozy. Cheerful swag is draped and lustrous ornaments are chosen to bring a sense of traditional holiday décor to every corner of this beloved restaurant. The ambiance is reminiscent of a holiday occasion—sophisticated yet comfortable, and perfect for gathering with friends, family, or a special someone. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner or celebrating with a larger group, the holiday décor at Alberto’s enhances the entire experience, making the shared meal feel like a celebration.

The Black Raspberry Pub

36 Loring Boulevard #111, Plymouth | Instagram @theblackraspberrypub

To step inside The Black Raspberry Pub in Plymouth during this season, is like stepping straight onto the set of a picture-perfect Hallmark holiday movie. They aren’t just stringing up some tinsel and hanging a few lights—they are taking festive décor to a whole new level. Called their “Christmas Pop Up” they abundantly deck every hall, wall, and ceiling beam with ornaments, twinkling garlands, and sparkling lights that create a magical, immersive wonderland for guests. Reservations are essentially mandatory as diners clamor to experience the magic as soon as the final bauble is hung. The festive spirit doesn’t end with the design team however, it’s reflected in their menu as well. With creative and colorful (think sprinkle-lined glass rims) drinks in glasses, or mugs shaped like a gingerbread or a snowman, or even a drink inside of a glass ornament, you’ll be sure to find something to make you merry.

Carluccio’s

79 Route 130, Forestdale | carluccioscapecod.com

At Carluccio’s, the joyful spirit shines brighter than ever in these colder months. Step inside this Italian family restaurant in Forestdale during this festive season and you’ll be welcomed into a winter wonderland where frolic fills every corner.

Co-owner and wife of Chef Carlo Perugia, Joanne Meola-Perugia says, “The holidays have always been about creating a sense of warmth, joy and togetherness, and that’s what inspires our décor.” With shimmering ornaments, seasonal accents and swaths of flickering lights, Joanne enlists the help of her sons to transform the place into a gleeful escape. “The goal is to create a setting that makes people pause, smile and feel the season’s spirit from the moment they walk in. From the glow of lights to the scent of home cooked Italian dishes, the idea is to spark joy and make memories,” she beams.

Festive drink specials help bring the flavors of the season to life as well as traditional holiday specials from house-made lasagna to seafood dishes inspired by the Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes. Don’t forget: their desserts are supplied by popular pastry shops in Boston’s North End, making them an irresistible ending to a delicious authentic Italian meal. If yuletide cheer is on your agenda, this is the place to dine, celebrate, and make memories all holiday season long.

Cape Cod Winery

4 Oxbow Road, East Falmouth | capecodwinery.com

Community is at the core of everything they do at this family-run winery and that includes decorating for the season. Wanting the winery to feel cozy and festive is their inspiration. “We decorate as a team,” shares owner Erika Orandella, “and we create a theme that blends classic holiday warmth with coastal charm, layering in coastal touches like shells, driftwood and seaside accents that reflect Cape Cod and the season. It’s truly a labor of love.”

The sparkle of the winery’s decor doesn’t compare to the joy that giving back brings, and through their holiday fundraising efforts, Cape Cod Winery donates to Tommy’s Place, a nonprofit whose aim is to offer magical Cape Cod vacations to families dealing with childhood cancer. Families are invited to their annual tree lighting, making the season more meaningful. “It’s about more than wine,” Orandella says, “it’s the experience of being here with people and the atmosphere.”

Among their many festive specialty drink offerings, their warm spiced mulled wine is a seasonal favorite. With crushed shells underfoot, the bright and beachy seating transforms to a cozy outdoor wonderland with tabletop firepits, twinkling lights, and natural greenery. Their newest addition, the Mermaid Kitchen food truck, creates seasonal menu items—sourced locally— that enhance the casual, comfortable vibe. Zip up your coat and pop on a warm hat to join them at Cape Cod Winery for some festive fun in every glass.

Dunbar House Tea Room & Wine Bar

1 Water St, Sandwich | thedunbarhouse.com

In the heart of Sandwich, on a hill overlooking Shawme Pond, Dunbar Tea Room & Wine Bar is a perennial favorite and each winter, they wrap their guests in timeless charm and festive spirit. Known for its cozy English-style tea service and delightful wine bar, the space truly shines at this time of year. Elegantly dressed tables set the scene for a memorable get-together for whichever you prefer—a spot of afternoon tea or a crisp glass of wine.

The historic site is the perfect setting to slow down, sip something special and celebrate amidst the rush of the season. Every detail from warm candlelight, seasonal arrangements to the comforting aromas of baked goods, creates a special, welcoming atmosphere. Blending tradition, beauty and holiday cheer, Dunbar Tea Room & Wine Bar deserves to be placed at the top of your holiday dining itinerary.

Encore Bistro and Bar

36 Hope Lane, Dennis | encorediningcapecod.com

Celebrate the magic of the season at Encore Bistro and Bar in Dennis Village, where contemporary sophistication meets festive warmth. The restaurant’s clean, modern aesthetic is dressed for the holidays with sparkling décor and thoughtful touches that enhance, rather than overpower, its refined design. At the heart of the dining room, an oversized warm, gas fireplace glows, inviting guests to relax and linger over Chef-inspired dishes and exceptional wines. Whether you’re gathering with family, sharing laughter with friends, or hosting an elegant business dinner, Encore offers the ideal backdrop for connection and celebration. Attentive service, exquisite cuisine, and a sense of effortless style combine to make every visit feel like a special occasion—especially during the holidays, when the spirit of the season shines brightest at Encore.

Yarmouth House

335 Rt. 28, West Yarmouth | yarmouthhouse.com

Founded in 1978 by Gerry and Vasiliki (Bessie) Kounadis, Yarmouth House is a restaurant built on a foundation of love and hospitality—now proudly carried on by two of their children, Christo and Angie. Honoring their parents’ memory the duo serve the finest food with a focus on warm, friendly service; perhaps most especially at the holidays when the spectacular décor at Yarmouth House really shines.

Angie runs the dining room, and creates an overall atmosphere inspired by the idea of making guests feel warmly welcomed, as if they’ve stepped into a loved one’s home during the holidays. Every season, diners note how beautifully decorated the interior becomes, replete with twinkling lights, wreaths, lush garlands, festive ornaments and seasonal blooms that transform the space into something magical. The ambiance feels elegant yet cozy and inviting—perfect for holiday meals with family and friends.

To complement the décor, a fun and seasonally-inspired drink menu is designed for the customer seeking something fun and different in mind, and in the kitchen, Christo creates warm and comforting nightly dinner specials. With a function room for holiday events, company, and family gatherings, Yarmouth House is full of joy during the season. Don’t miss their annual “Supper with Santa,” a festive dinner buffet offered at no cost, with monetary donations kindly encouraged to support the Yarmouth Food Pantry.