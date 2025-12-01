Coastal Tidings Across the Cape & Islands

Explore the cherished holiday traditions that make the season on the Cape and Islands truly magical.

Provincetown Town Hall

As we move into the end of the year and prepare for the colder temperatures and (fingers crossed) some snowfall, Cape Cod emerges from its summer grasp and turns into a wonderland for enjoying the coziness of the coast. Amidst the solitary winter beach walks and bare trees that grace our landscape, winter on Cape Cod becomes a place for friends new and old to connect and celebrate the year-long beauty of our one-of-a-kind home. Follow along for upcoming events across the Cape to help spark the holiday cheer.

If you are looking for an adventure for the children in your life, hop aboard the Polar Express train ride along the Cape Cod Central Railroad, running between November 21 and December 23. Beginning at the Buzzards Bay station, this magical train will make a round trip to the North Pole while treating passengers to delightful goodies from the classic book, like golden tickets and, of course, hot chocolate. At the North Pole, passengers will be delighted to meet Santa and his elves and receive the traditional first gift of Christmas. Tickets start at $54.

Another holiday destination for visitors of all ages, the annual Holidays at Highfield exhibition returns to Falmouth this year with the theme of The Shopkeepers’ Noël. On weekends from November 21 to December 14, travel back in time and discover the holiday cheer of the Victorian era. Children enter for free, while members pay $15 and non-members pay $20.

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

Of the countless Thanksgiving parades across our bay state, you might choose to check out Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade and Celebration. This parade prides itself on being the “only historically accurate parade” of its kind, beginning the march at Plymouth...