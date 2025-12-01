Mahjong’s Modern Revival

How one South Shore woman is turning a centuries-old game into a modern-day movement—connecting communities, honoring tradition, and having fun along the way.

The clack of tiles, once heard mainly in Chinese and Jewish American households, now echoes through South Shore living rooms and drifts across porches along the Cape. Mahjong, a game rooted in Chinese culture, has become a meaningful connector, bringing together not only tile combinations, but also communities that span generations. At the forefront of the movement is Gretchen Robards, a certified mahjong teacher and founder of South Shore Mahjong.

With its intricate tiles, countless combinations, and rules that shift by region or even by group, mahjong can feel intimidating to newcomers. But that mystique is part of the fun. With a language all its own and a visually striking setup that invites curiosity, sitting down at a mahjong table feels a bit like being welcomed into a secret club—one based equally on tradition and shared discovery. Gretchen recalls learning from her Cape Cod neighbor and mahjong mentor, Anne Puchkoff.

“Anne has been playing for over 25 years, and she and her group of friends welcomed me with such open arms,” says Gretchen. She fondly recalls summer afternoons with the ladies on their Cape Cod porches, watching the women sort their colorful tiles while chatting and catching up. “I loved having friends who weren’t my age. They inspired me—and were so patient as I learned. When I went back home to Hingham after the summer, I really missed their company, and the game.”

After a few failed attempts to explain the game to friends back home, Gretchen decided to take a different approach and learn how to teach mahjong. Her husband teased...