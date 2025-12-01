The Sandwich Giants Step Forward

If you want to participate in a unique part of Cape Cod’s upcoming holiday season, get your map of the Sandwich Giants and plan for a night of magic and joy, driving through the town and along Route 6A, seeking and finding each special sculpture along the roadways. It’s a tradition that began when the first Giant, titled The Glassblower, was created by Michael Magyar, owner and artisan of The Glass Studio in Sandwich, over 25 years ago.

As local people noticed the huge structure in front of his house, they also wanted to get in on the fun and began to contact Michael to ask if it was possible to make one for them. He answered the call and one by one, Michael has bent and sculpted his clients’ ideas into shape from rebar steel and then welded them into 10-, 15- or 20-foot-tall Giants! Astoundingly, there are now 156 Giants of many shapes and forms, mostly in Sandwich but also some scattered around Barnstable, Dennis, Orleans, and across the bridge in Buzzards Bay and Marion. Magyar says, “It can be quite a feat getting these massive structures to their new homes on a flatbed truck, but it is all part of the fun!” When delivered, they may be staked, tied, cemented into the ground (or all three). Some are even attached to a building, depending on the location of the business or home and its proximity to the road. The Cape Cod weather and winds are also considered in deciding how permanent the sculptures will be. Some people choose to take the sculptures down and put them back up each year, turning the task into a pre-holiday get-together with friends and family.

Businesses and individuals have come up with...