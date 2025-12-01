Flour Power: A Dash of Sugar, a Pinch of Dreams

Local home baker Natascha Aschoff has risen to success, carrying with her not just recipes but a heart full of cherished traditions and gratitude.

Growing up a child of Croatian immigrants who placed a strong emphasis on the importance of a traditional education, Natasha Aschoff of Plymouth didn’t have becoming a baker on her radar. “It was never an option to make school second, and with that, good grades and education were always my top priority,” she states. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in psychology with minors in French and sociology and on the threshold of graduate school, she pivoted and began to explore the culinary world. After meeting her husband—who is a chef—she decided to focus solely on the art of pastry. Like icing on a cake, the word of her talent began to spread, and it became clear that she was destined for great things.

Her Instagram account­—@capebatter—is full of jaw-dropping edible works of art, caught the eye of a casting recruiter at Food Network who reached out twice before Aschoff finally answered. “I genuinely thought it was spam or clickbait,” she laughs, but her husband convinced her to return the call, and it’s been full steam ahead for her business ever since. She appeared on the popular Holiday Baking Championship in November of 2024 where she competed along with 11 others and ended up a finalist, “Being on the show has helped us reach a larger audience both globally and locally. It has helped grow our small home bakery and we’re quickly realizing we’re going to need a bigger boat and a few more mates to go with it,” she proudly shares. ...