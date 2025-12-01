Toasting the Season

Golden light from The Pheasant’s two fireplaces flickered across tables set with expectation of the dinner to come, as laughter spilled through the candlelit dining room. Outside, the weather has all the indication that the warmer moments of the year are fleeting and the time to snuggle in is nigh. Inside, silk and velvet shimmered under the soft hum of conversation. It was the kind of night that Cape Codders wait for all year—when the busy season gives way to gratitude, and community gathers to celebrate artistry, hard work, and friendship. This evening belonged to designer Andria Blackman Murphy, founder of the emerging fashion brand Lyla Grace Collection, who invited her extended network which includes, models, retailers, influencers, partners and close friends and family to a holiday appreciation dinner, where they were welcomed by The Pheasant’s owners, Adam and Erica Dunn.

For Andria, the dinner was more than a toast to the year’s accomplishments. It was a full-circle moment—combining fashion, friendship, and the Cape’s creative spirit in one cozy, elegant setting. The fall and holiday collection, worn by women around the table, mirrored the warmth of the room: soft silks in sunset tones, fabrics that caught the firelight like the sea at dusk. “I’ve always been drawn to nature here,” she says. “The colors of the ocean, the seagrass, the changing seasons, and the way light moves across the sky—those are my inspirations.”

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

The designer’s connection to Cape Cod runs deep. Having spent much of her life here with family, Andria carries the landscape’s calm beauty into her work. “I’m inspired by the women I know,” she adds, “by family, by friendship. I want people to...