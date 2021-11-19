“Those who bring sunshine to the lives of others cannot keep it from themselves.” ~J.M. Barrie

Cape Cod and our surrounding region is home to many nonprofits and organizations whose focus ranges from children to the elderly, veterans and those in need of health care assistance, animals in need and ecological spaces. From the broad swath of services, we found eleven diverse and inspiring groups whose stories and missions touched our hearts.

AHA! in downtown New Bedford hosts a free arts & culture event on the second Thursday night of every month. The Barnstable Land Trust encourages people to help preserve our natural spaces, ranging from donating, to becoming a member, to bestowing property. Big Brothers Big Sisters lends a guiding hand to the youth of Cape Cod through mentorship. The Cape Cod Children’s Museum in Mashpee provides the space for children to do what they do best: exercise their curiosity and independent playfulness. Colorful Kidz brings a professional designer’s eye to one of the most important spaces for a child in need­—their bedroom. The Happy Hope Factory, located in Pocasset, packs Happy Hope Bags for children in hospitals, shelters, hospice and clinics. Heritage Museum & Gardens provides interactive ecological and historical education for visitors of all ages. The JFK Museum on Main Street in Hyannis focuses on local history and shedding light on the civil responsibilities each of us has. Plymouth Helping Hands for Animals financially assists pets and their owners along with shelters and rescue organizations in need of aid. Sierra Delta on Nantucket connects veterans with companion and emotional support dogs, while offering training and education. Tommy’s Place in Falmouth provides once-in-a-lifetime Cape Cod vacations to extended families managing childhood cancer diagnoses.

We hope that this holiday season, you will take note of the sunshine in your life and find the opportunity to help it shine on others.

Photos provided by various organizations.