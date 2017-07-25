The ’80s film icon is also a singer – and will perform at The Crown & Anchor on August 10

Actress. Writer. Singer. Molly Ringwald is a true triple threat. One might even call her a quadruple threat, as she danced in the starring role of the 2006-2007 national tour of Sweet Charity. While many know her as a screen star from the John Hughes’ classics The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles and Pretty in Pink, Ringwald is also a bestselling author—her works include When it Happens to You: A Novel in Stories and Getting the Pretty Back—and a jazz singer. In 2013 she released her debut album, Except Sometimes, a collection of standards from the Great American Songbook. Since then, the mother of three has been performing close to 70 concerts a year across the United States and internationally, playing with her band in a total of eight different countries.

Her next stop is at the 2017 Provincetown Jazz Festival, where Ringwald will make her Cape Cod debut Thursday, August 10, at 7 p.m., at The Crown & Anchor on Commercial Street in Provincetown. Accompanying her will be Alex Smith on piano, Ron Ormsby on bass, and event founder and producer Bart Weisman on the drums. Japanese pianist Takumi Kakimoto—also making his Provincetown Jazz Festival debut—will open the show. On Monday, August 14, the festival makes its way to the Cotuit Center for the Arts, where clarinetist Ken Peplowski and duo Atla and Matt DeChamplain will both make their Provincetown Jazz Festival debuts and perform during the festival’s second and final night. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

“We provide an opportunity for jazz lovers to see performers from around the world at concerts in Provincetown and Cotuit,” Weisman says of the festival, now in its 13th year. This year, a portion of the event proceeds will be donated to JAZZ in the Schools, an organization that presents jazz music to schools in every town on the Cape. “Molly Ringwald has been singing jazz for many years,” Weisman says, “and it is wonderful to have her at the festival, where she will be able to experience Provincetown for the first time.”

Ringwald’s passion for jazz was ignited at the age of 3, when she started singing with her piano-playing father, Bob Ringwald, and his Fulton Street Jazz Band. In an interview with Cape Cod LIFE, Ringwald says that music ultimately took a back seat to acting. “I assumed, as much as you can as a child, that I would pursue music,” she recalls. “I was simultaneously acting and dancing as a kid, and the acting just kind of took over.” At the age of 10, Ringwald was cast in her first professional role as an orphan in West Coast productions of Broadway’s Annie, and soon after landed her first TV role on The Facts of Life. Then, at the age of 13, she starred in the film Tempest (1982)—a role that earned the budding actress a Golden Globe nomination.