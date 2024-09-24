More Than Just Books

Libraries across the Cape and Islands expand their offerings.

Throughout history, the role of the library has been a simple, but important one: spread information. For most of the past, this has meant a focus on books and the written word. Over time, the concept of information has spread; what was once just a room of parchment scrolls became a place for lending DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, and electronics. And now, communities like the Cape and Islands are playing host to a whole new realm of lending, through the Library of Things program.

“I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of a Library.” ~ Jorge Luis Borges

The idea behind the “Library of Things” originated in Canada and England in the early 2010s. It began as a way to lend tools out for short periods of use, to cut down on waste and provide easy access for those without the means or need to own their own tools. Since then, the idea has rapidly spread, now making its way to our sandy nook of the Cape.

The Osterville Village Library was one of the first Cape libraries to incorporate the “Library of Things” into their repertoire, says Cyndy Cotton, the library’s executive director. It started several years ago with some simple items: a sewing machine, a ukulele. Now, it has grown into a collection containing all sorts of items from musical instruments to car tools to children’s entertainment. Cotton estimates that there are over 40 games and 60 puzzles, all ready to be borrowed for a couple weeks to any CLAMS member.

“Metal detectors are very popular,” says Cotton. “It’s a great way for grandparents to get their grandkids excited about vacation and spending time...