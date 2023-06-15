130COV_ES23_NoUPC

Next Wave: Ashley Entwisle

Cape Cod Home  /  Early Summer 2023 /

Writer: Leslie Hatton


Looking back on what would prove to be literally a building block for her career path, Ashley Entwisle of Mac Davis Flooring began her journey in the building industry working at LEGO. Entwisle refers to herself as technically a washashore, as she was born on Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. She graduated from Dennis-Yarmouth High School and went on to Western New England University, where she graduated first in her class in Entrepreneurship and earned her certification in SAP (Systems and Applications). She found her way back to the Cape and like the famous interlocking bricks, she connected her roles in inventory planning and as head of purchasing—stacking up her experience until she clicked into place in her current role at Mac Davis Flooring as a project manager. A recent HB&RACC (Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod) ‘Rising Star’ recipient, she is also certified in the National Wood Flooring Association. Entwisle approaches her role with a quiet confidence and a passion to excel in the industry. ~ Leslie Hatton CCH: How did your career path lead you to Mac Davis Flooring?   AE: I spent five years in purchasing where I eventually realized I wanted to learn more about other facets of the industry. I would meet and work with project managers and builders across different fields. When I met Mac, I knew nothing about flooring. What I did know is that I wanted to continue my personal growth in the industry, and I am a quick study. I became certified through the National Wood Flooring Association and hit the road running. I’m extremely operationally minded and organized. I may not be the craftsman, but I understand how it’s crafted. CCH: What is a favorite part of your job? AE: I always joke with homeowners that…


Leslie Hatton

Leslie (Horne) Hatton enthusiastically joined Cape Cod Life in October of 2022. Educated in Mashpee and Falmouth, she graduated from Assumption College and received her Master of Education degree from Lesley College. A former teacher, she has taught middle school, preschool and most recently, fifth grade. She and her husband Tom have three children: Aidan, Colin, and Erin. Their newest family member is Millie, an outgoing, outrageously happy chocolate lab. She loves to talk about all of them so better not ask. One neat tidbit about Leslie is that she is the author of the locally best-selling children’s book Cape Cod ABCs, with over 10K books sold on Cape Cod, the Islands and across Massachusetts. Happiest in the summer with a little sun on her face, she loves being with friends and her family, laughing, drinking and eating all over beautiful Cape Cod.