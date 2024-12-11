Old King’s Cottage New Again

This historic Dennis home gets an upgrade that pays homage to its antique roots while layering in a modern spin.

In a region celebrated for its signature coastal style—think soft blues, weathered shingles, and seashell-lined walkways—it can be a challenge to find a home that truly stands out. While most of us are not likely to abandon the charm of those iconic seashell door knockers anytime soon, it’s refreshing to see how Angela Hamwey, founder and Creative Director of Mackenzie & Co., seamlessly blends a Cape Cod aesthetic with the area’s rich history, all while adding a dash of unexpected creativity that elevates each space. At Mackenzie & Co., no two homes are ever the same, and that sense of individuality is precisely what makes their designs so captivating.

Sitting in a home atop a hill just off Route 6A near historic Dennis village, Old King’s Cottage has stood sentry since 1780. Up the road, the lively sounds of Cape Cod’s historic villages—theatergoers spilling out of the Cape Playhouse, diners laughing over a meal on the patio at Scargo—drift on the crisp breeze, carrying with it the comforting sounds of Cape Cod Bay. It’s a location rich in history; one that the homeowners were determined to pay homage to, while still creating a modern space to accommodate their family, complete with two spirited golden retrievers, and their love for entertaining.

Perhaps the most iconic representation of Angela’s design philosophy is a set of Windsor-style dining chairs, handcrafted in Rhode Island, saturated in a bold, vibrant stain and Ralph Lauren inspired custom seat cushions. Gathered around the dining table, they create a standout moment that defines the heart of the home. “We collaborate...