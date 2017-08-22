My parents met at Camp Edwards
She was a volunteer typist; he was a prisoner of war
Since reading the fascinating article, “Prisoners on the Peninsula: During WWII, Cape Cod had a busy POW camp,” in Cape Cod LIFE’s 2016 Annual Guide, I have been researching my father’s story. Karl Rudolf Manner was an Austrian conscripted into the German army, who then spent 1944 to 1945 as a prisoner of war at Camp Edwards. He was repatriated at the end of the war, in late 1945. As a child, I knew my father had been a POW, and had met my mother at Camp Edwards, but we never discussed the details of his war/POW experiences.
My mother, Mina (Urann) Manner, was an amateur oral historian, and she interviewed my father on a tape cassette in 1975. These informative tapes have been in my possession since her death in 2008. In 2016, I heard my father’s story for the first time when the cassettes were transferred onto a CD. He died on May 30, 1978, so it was an emotional reunion to hear my father’s and mother’s voices.
