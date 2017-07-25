Nighttime photography including moonlit images, light painting and shots of the Milky Way Galaxy by Timothy Little, owner of Cape Night Photography

Timothy Little estimates that he’s the only photographer on Cape Cod that works exclusively at night. Traveling—sometimes as far as West Virginia, but usually just to various beaches on the Cape—in his trusty Toyota FJ Cruiser, Little utilizes long exposures to capture the subtlety of light—even when there may not be much of it visible to the naked eye.

For some images, he shoots exposures as brief as 30 seconds—the most common to capture the Milky Way, since the stars remain in sharp focus over that amount of time. For others, he keeps the shutter open for as long as 20 minutes, and when shooting with traditional film cameras he has made exposures as long as three hours. He shoots with a Canon 6D digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera with a variety of lenses of different focal lengths, and uses flashlights and strobe lights to “color” his long exposure images.

A resident of Falmouth, Little is the owner of Cape Night Photography, where he brings groups of photography enthusiasts out after the sun goes down to shoot the stars and other celestial bodies. The groups often visit Sandy Neck Beach, the Cape Cod Canal and other spots on the Cape, but Little also has workshops scheduled this summer to visit Mount Greylock in Western Mass. The Milky Way is the most popular subject on the tours. Beyond that, lighthouses, harbors and beaches are at the top of the list. The trips average about five hours, and the group typically visits three locations per outing.

A banker by day, Little has been shooting photographs at night for 16 years and decided in 2013 to begin taking clients out at night. “Cape Cod is a mecca for travelers,” he says. “I’ve had people [sign up] from Maine, even Germany.” Attendees are generally “amazed” at what they can see during the shoots, Little says, not to mention the images they can produce on their cameras. “I love seeing how excited they get,” he adds.

Participants must bring their own equipment, but Little brings backup gear in the event of mishaps. He also distributes technical notes at the end of a session so those on the tour can focus on the work at hand during the shoot. “I want them to have a good experience,” he says, “and not have their nose in a notebook the whole time.” Little also leads private tours for individuals, or groups of two, since some attendees respond better with more attention, or prefer not to be slowed down by a larger group.

Workshop attendees also receive an autographed copy of Little’s book Cape Cod Nights: A Photographic Exploration of Cape Cod and the Islands After Dark, as well as an 8” x 10” enlargement of one of the locations the group photographed on their trip.

Timothy Little explores the region from a different perspective—after dark. His book Cape Cod Nights is available in the Cape Cod Life General Store at shop.capecodlife.com
"The Galactic Sister” – Little had to run a lot to illuminate one of the Three Sisters Lighthouses, by hand, in this sub-30 seconds exposure. Any longer, he says, and the stars would have looked more like streaks due to the Earth’s rotation. To learn about the history of the Three Sisters—which have been moved inland and are out of commission—visit: ccl.social/three-sisters-lighthouses
“The Biggest Fan” – A hand-held light was used to illuminate this photo taken at Drummer Boy Park in Brewster. The Milky Way galaxy appears high in the sky by 11 p.m. on this August night.
“Beach Access” – A well-weathered sign stands in the foreground of this image taken near Stage Harbor Light in Chatham.
“Welcome 2017” – Long exposures like this one capture the movement of traffic and the clouds along Route 25 approaching the Bourne Bridge. Total exposure time: 3 minutes.
“Tides” – A receding tide reveals moonlit sand along an Upper Cape beach.
“Technicolor Bathhouse 2016” – A full moon provided plenty of light to create this multi-minute exposure on a Woods Hole beach. While the shutter was open, Little used a handheld flashlight to illuminate each of the bathhouse doors—a technique known as “light painting.”
“Nauset Galactic” – Little positioned his camera just inches from the ground to create this composition in Eastham. The pattern on Nauset Light was created by a floodlight casting shadows of leaves on a windless night.
“Ice Fields” – The distant lights of Plymouth create a twilight effect as seen from Bass Hole Boardwalk in Yarmouth at around midnight. Little shined a high-powered white light on the marsh to create an icy effect.
“Highland Gold” – This image was made just moments before the Big Dipper sunk behind Highland Light in Truro. The green sky to the right is a naturally occurring phenomenon called “airglow” and is typically invisible to the naked eye.
“Golden Rails” – Low clouds reflect nearby streetlights to cast a golden hue on the Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge.
“Galactic Shack” – An otherwise ordinary shack enjoys the backdrop of the galactic band on a summer’s night in Eastham. Little says The Cape Cod National Seashore provides some of the darkest night skies in the region.
“The Road” – A golf cart path in Truro leads to a July view of the Milky Way. Little shined a light on the path to compensate for a shorter exposure time.
“The Galactic Duo” – Tim Little says he always tries to capture an image of the photographers he brings out for late night shoots so they can have, in addition to their own photos, a visual memory of what it was like to be there.