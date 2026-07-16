Photo Portfolio: Play Ball!

Whether you grew up on the Cape, spent your summers here as a kid, or visited during your annual family vacation, you know nothing evokes that summer nostalgia like a Cape Cod Baseball League (CCBL) game. Your whole family piling into the car with your cooler, beach chairs, and of course, your dog, for an evening at a Cape Cod summer institution.

Since 1923, families have flocked to local fields, from Cotuit’s Lowell Park to Harwich’s Whitehouse Field, and players have come from all over the country to play in the summer league. But it’s not only players and families, it’s also college students looking to take part in CCBL’s internship program. A highly sought after program, they offer opportunities to work alongside industry professionals within their three departments: League Administration, Cape League Media and Cape League TV. “Not having grown up in New England, I never fully understood the magic of a Cape Cod summer, but when the opportunity came my way [to intern with the CCBL], I knew I had to experience it for myself,” says Francesca Clare Vasconi. A 2025 social media and photography intern within their Cape League Media department she says, “The league’s reputation as the top college summer league lived up to the hype, and my time there was unforgettable.”

When asked about a typical game day as a photographer, Vasconi emphasizes that, “It starts well before the first pitch.” As she explains, “I’d get to the field early for batting practice, capturing players warming up, the quiet moments, and the build-up before the stadium fills. As the game begins, the focus shifts to live action—key plays, celebrations, and the overall energy on the field—but just as important is everything happening off the field.” She continues, “I was always looking for fan interactions, kids chasing foul balls, families in the stands, and even moments like dogs at the game that added personality to the experience. Between innings, I’d move around constantly, trying to tell a full story of the night from every angle. By the end of the game, it’s not just about the final score—it’s about having captured the atmosphere, emotion, and little moments that make each game unique.”

If you look at any CCBL team’s social media page, among images of action shots of the players, you’re bound to find lighthearted moments of dogs enjoying a summer game (maybe even a hotdog if they’re lucky). Francesca, who grew up with dogs, says she found herself gravitating towards them at games. “I was intentional about capturing those candid moments,” she notes as she emphasizes, “baseball and dogs just seem to go hand in hand. Early in the season I started seeing more and more families bringing their pups along. The dog lover in me immediately saw an opportunity. I made a point to look for authentic, unscripted interactions and find ways to incorporate dogs into the fan and game-day experience, since they add such a fun and meaningful layer to the atmosphere.” She reminisces, “A fan trusted me to bring their dog into the bullpen to meet the players. It instantly changed the energy—everyone relaxed, smiled, and interacted in a more genuine way. The players lit up, joking around and taking a break from the usual game-day intensity, which made the moment feel authentic. It was a unique experience that not only made for great photos, but also showed how small, unexpected moments can create special and lasting memories for everyone involved.”

Discussing other core memories made during her internship she recalls meeting, “A sweet older pup who had attended every Hyannis Harbor Hawks game.” Francesca explains, “He was incredibly well-behaved, sitting with his owner in the front row of the bleachers from batting practice all the way through the final out—no matter how late the game ran. Over time, he became a bit of an unofficial team mascot, recognized and loved by fans, players, and staff alike. Seeing him there each night added a sense of familiarity and tradition to the ballpark and capturing him on camera felt like documenting a small but meaningful part of the team’s identity.”

“From 52 games to a day at Fenway Park, the All-Star Game, and playoffs, every moment added something special. I wouldn’t change a thing,” Francesca shares. “More than anything, I’ll carry with me the friendships I built and the lessons I learned along the way.”

To learn more about summer internships with the Cape Cod Baseball League or view the 2026 schedule, visit capeleague.com. See more from Francesca on Instagram at @_fcvcreative.

Christina Galt is the digital editor at Cape Cod Life Publications and the editor of Cape Cod DOG.