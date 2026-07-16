Barks and Bites

From vineyard vines to beer gardens to patios outfitted with umbrellas, these Cape Cod spots prove that great food and drinks are even better when shared outdoors with your good buddy by your side.

Truro Vineyards

Owned by the Roberts family since 2007, Truro Vineyards on 11 Shore Road in North Truro is over 6 acres of charm where time slows down and memories are made. As the only vinifera vineyard on Cape Cod, you’ll be delighted (your dog however won’t be phased) by their Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, all of which they handpick.

The vibe here is effortless and relaxed—think Adirondack chairs scattered across a sprawling lawn where you’ll find dogs chilling alongside their parents who clink glasses under the sun while exploring the many varietals. Kristen Roberts shares, “Because we are largely an outdoor space, we have always allowed dogs. Our employees sometimes bring their dogs from home to spend the day in the vineyard and now that guests know they can too, more and more are joining in.”

It’s not just fun for the furbabies however, there’s something for everyone at the vineyard Roberts says, “Plenty of people don’t drink, but we have a food truck, an ice cream truck, a great gift shop and a beautiful space to hang out and listen to live music. Being dog friendly is just an extension of that.”

Truro Vineyards also produces a line of small-batch whiskeys called The Whiskey Project, crafted by master distiller Dave Roberts using sourced rye and bourbon from Indiana and Kentucky. The spirits are aged in their barrels previously used for wines resulting in distinct flavors. And for dog lovers the best part is, each whiskey is named in tribute to the family’s beloved dogs, with portraits on the labels of Daisy, Lucy, Moose, Rosie and Ruby.

Bright and full of energy, Viv’s Kitchen and Juice Bar, is found at 130 Route 6A in Orleans and this hotspot is all about feel-good food and relaxed vibes that stem from the gratitude of the owners, Viviane and Mike Dufresne. “Viv’s Kitchen has been a labor of love that we started after being in the restaurant industry for years. It has been a growing process and we are so excited and thankful to our loyal following,” they share.

As dog owners themselves, they know the frustration of leaving your pup behind instead of bringing them along for an adventure—so when the chance came to create the restaurant’s patio, they jumped at the opportunity to make it a welcoming space where getting out for a fun change of scenery can be done together. Their original inspiration for a pet-friendly space began with the manager’s dog, who strongly disliked being apart from her, therefore developing the outdoor space would be a win-win situation for all involved. With some creative thinking, grass carpeting, colorful patio furniture and shade sails, a comfortable and welcoming area for pups and owners alike was born.

Known for its organic smoothies, açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, and sandwiches, its health-conscious menu is the perfect place to start or end your day. And this summer, they’re offering a tail-wagging twist to the menu with homemade organic dog treats.

Hog Island Beer is what locals affectionately call “the outermost brewery on Cape Cod.” Located on 28 West Road in Orleans, this place is equal parts brewery, hangout, and memory-making spot.

The vibes here lean toward casual and lively, with live music frequently appearing on the schedule. And bringing your dog along is part of the whole experience. Doggies can lounge around with you in an outdoor picnic table area while their humans sip small-batch brews. Water bowls abound and strangers become fast friends over the shared love of good beer and good dogs.

And if you’re looking for a place that feels like a backyard party, Cape Cod Beer at 1336 Phinneys Lane in Hyannis is your spot. As the Cape’s original microbrewery, it’s been a cornerstone of the local beer scene since 2004, serving up fresh, locally brewed beer with a strong sense of community.

Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery

Their outdoor beer garden feels made for a laid-back visit with your best buddy, especially after a “ruff” day or on the weekends when music and events are also on tap. The atmosphere at Cape Cod Beer is all about bringing people together and dogs are a big part of what makes it feel authentic and fun.

In East Falmouth, Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery on 876 East Falmouth Highway, is like a puppy, with lots of growth. Since opening in the fall of 2019, they have evolved to include their food program, innovative beer offerings and developing their focus on becoming a community hub. They are proud to be a gathering place for locals, visitors and their four-legged friends.

“From early on, we noticed guests bringing their dogs and how naturally that fit into the relaxed, outdoor brewery atmosphere. We embraced it and it quickly became part of who we are,” says Ralph Younger, general manager.

With comfortable dog-friendly and dog-free areas at the brewery, it’s an environment where everyone can enjoy their experience and feel welcome. Younger shares, “Our space is designed to be welcoming, with dedicated year-round areas where dogs can comfortably enjoy the brewery alongside their owners. It adds to the laid back inclusive vibe we aim to create.”

At Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery, guests find themselves lingering a little longer and why not—with a cold beer in hand and your dog at your side, it’s the kind of place that will make you want to stay for one more round.

These dog-friendly Cape Cod spots have earned a loyal following not only for their food and drinks, but for the way they foster community and easygoing good times. What begins as a simple outing with your pup often becomes an adventure—one that invites you both to meet (and maybe even lick) a few new faces. As famed American poet Mary Oliver so perfectly said, “Because of the dog’s joyfulness, our own is increased. It is no small gift.”

Leslie Hatton is the editor of Cape Cod LIFE.