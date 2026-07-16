Where the Dogs Go

No matter the season, a Cape Cod getaway is always a good idea—and don’t forget your four-legged confidant! The Lower Cape offers breathtaking beaches, scenic trails, charming main streets, and dog-friendly lodgings, making it easy to create unforgettable memories with your pup by your side. Check in to these cozy accommodations where all paws are welcome, and enjoy special amenities designed just for you and your dog.

Greyfinch Chatham Inn

Images provided by Greyfinch Chatham Inn

Located in the heart of Chatham, the Greyfinch Chatham Inn is the perfect spot to stay with your canine on Cape Cod. “At Greyfinch Chatham Inn, we’ve always believed that a true getaway should include every member of the family—dogs included,” shares Assistant General Manager, Elena Peterson. “Cape Cod naturally lends itself to outdoor exploration, and we saw an opportunity to create a space where guests don’t have to compromise between travel and companionship. Our approach was to design a stay that feels just as thoughtful and elevated for pets as it does for their owners, blending comfort, style, and a sense of ease that reflects the laid-back rhythm of Chatham.”

When asked how they balance creating a welcoming environment for dogs while ensuring a comfortable stay for all guests, Peterson explains, “It comes down to thoughtful design and clear intention. We’ve created designated pet-friendly accommodations and outdoor spaces that allow dogs to feel included, while maintaining a serene and refined atmosphere throughout the property.” At check-in, your designated pet-friendly accommodations will include two dog beds, separate food and water bowls, and a “welcome doggie bag” packed with: a dog toy, baggies for your walks, treats, an official Greyfinch dog bandana to wear in style, and a “pet in room” sign to hang on the exterior of your door.

“Attention to cleanliness, well-defined guidelines, and intuitive layouts ensure that guests traveling without pets enjoy the same relaxing experience. The goal is harmony—where every guest, two-legged or four, feels considered,” says Peterson. “It’s not just about allowing dogs—it’s about welcoming them. A truly special experience anticipates needs, whether that’s curated local recommendations for dog-friendly beaches and trails, comfortable in-room touches, or simply a setting where guests can relax without worry. When both pets and their owners can fully unwind, explore, and enjoy their surroundings together, that’s when a stay becomes memorable.”

Chatham offers a rare combination of scenic beauty and small-town charm that’s incredibly welcoming to dogs. From quiet morning walks along the shoreline to exploring conservation trails and strolling through the village, it’s a place where being outdoors is part of the lifestyle. The pace here is slower, the spaces feel more open, and there’s a genuine sense of community—making it easy for guests and their dogs to settle in and feel at home.

Start planning your dog-friendly stay at greyfinchchatham.com.

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club

Images provided by Wequassett Resort and Golf Club

For many of us, we can’t truly unwind without our dog(s) by our side and at Harwich’s award-winning Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, you don’t have to leave them behind to experience a quintessential coastal getaway. “We know that for many of our guests, their dogs are truly part of the family, so welcoming them felt like a natural extension of our hospitality,” shares Wequassett’s Experiential Marketing Manager Jamie McPhee. “Our vision was to create the same level of luxury experience we offer families—thoughtfully tailored for their dogs. A truly dog-friendly luxury stay on Cape Cod means going beyond simply allowing dogs—it’s about thoughtfully anticipating their needs while delivering the same elevated experience for their owners. From tailored amenities and welcoming accommodations to easy access to outdoor spaces and a warm, accommodating staff, it ensures both guests and their dogs feel equally cared for, comfortable, and at home.”

Upon arrival you’ll meet their “doggie concierge” who McPhee says, “Provides a curated list of dog-friendly spots both on property and around the local area.” Once in your room your pup will be welcomed with their very own dog bed, bowls, and a delicious homemade Wequassett branded dog treat. “We also offer a special in-room doggie dining menu, with dishes served just like ours—beautifully presented on plates—so dogs can enjoy a little luxury of their own,” notes McPhee.

Your pups can sniff out other friendly canines during Wequassett’s doggie playdates at their private beach, scheduled for early mornings and afternoons, “Which gives them plenty of space to run and socialize,” says McPhee. Dogs and their guardians can also unwind oceanside at their Outer Bar, “Guests love sharing a burger with their dog right on the sand—it’s a fun, easy way to enjoy the experience together.”

“We’ve designed our dog-friendly offerings to feel just as thoughtful and elevated as the rest of the guest experience, while setting clear guidelines to ensure everyone’s comfort,” emphasizes McPhee. “From designated areas and curated amenities to a well-trained team that helps manage the flow, we’re able to maintain a polished, relaxed atmosphere where both two- and four-legged guests feel equally at ease.”

To learn more or book your stay, visit wequassett.com.

Christina Galt is the digital editor at Cape Cod Life Publications and the editor of Cape Cod DOG.