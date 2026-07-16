The PuppyGate: A Pawsh Solution

The idea for the PuppyGate by Seaport Shutter Company evolved after their craftsmen took one of their beautiful screen doors with vertical slats and modified the door to be shorter and more like a gate. The gate was installed first at owner, Peter Malone’s home in Harwich Port, Massachusetts as a test. Malone included one of Seaport’s appliques—a dog bone—on the mid-rail as an ode to the family’s English Springer Spaniel, Greta. The gate performed well and held up to the constant thoroughfare of pups and people during a Cape Cod summer. That’s when Malone knew the company had a new product to launch, the PuppyGate.

Handmade and manufactured by their craftsmen in Chatham, Massachusetts, their team uses the same materials and finishes as their renowned custom mahogany screen and storm doors. The gates are constructed from 1″ thick mahogany, finished in two oil-based primer coats and three finish coats of paint in any color by any brand. Homeowners can choose a color for the gate that may coordinate with other interior colors throughout the home. Any applique, cutout or carving can be added to the mid-rail of the gate—even a pup’s name!

The PuppyGate, which can handle a mischievous puppy to a full-grown dog, withstands the constant use of pups, kids and adults—operating smoothly with solid brass hinges and locking into place with a slide bolt maintaining durability while adding elegance and charm to a home. Another feature of the PuppyGate is that it can be made any size—width or height—petite, standard or oversized—just like Seaport Shutter’s doors.

The gates can be installed on the interior of a property but also installed as an exterior gate in any location—a boat dock, back deck or landing at the beach.

Seaport’s team of finish carpenters will measure locally for the PuppyGate and return to complete the installation. The PuppyGate can also be packed and shipped to any US location. Installation is simple for any contractor from afar.

The PuppyGate has the markings to be yet another iconic item in the fleet of Seaport Shutter custom wood products as the craftsmen work to fill orders for the 2026 season.