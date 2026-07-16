Travel Hounds

By Jenna Ellis and Julie Wagner

Images supplied by Steamship Authority, Cape Air and Tradewind Aviation

As summer starts to unfold across Cape Cod, the call of the islands becomes irresistible. For many pet owners, travel plans begin with a simple question: What about the dog? Trips to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are a seasonal staple, and for many travelers, the only thing better than an island escape is including a four-legged companion. Fortunately, our local transportation choices offer pet-friendly options, each with its own requirements and perks.

For dog owners who prefer a breezy, open-air journey, the ferries of the Steamship Authority (SSA) offer a relaxed and scenic route. Sean Driscoll, SSA Communications Director, says, “Dogs are absolutely welcome aboard all vessels for no additional fee,” making it an appealing and budget-friendly choice. Pets must always be leashed or in a carrier and under control, and while they’re free to enjoy the salty air, they’re not permitted in food service areas, passenger seating, or at table seating.

The ferry ride itself varies depending on your destination. The trip between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard is a quick 45 minutes, while journeys from Hyannis to Nantucket range from one hour on the fast ferry to two hours on traditional vessels. That extra time can be a gift if your dog enjoys lounging at your feet and basking in the salt air, but it’s worth considering your pet’s temperament. Crowds swell during the summer months, and unfamiliar sights, sounds, and fellow passengers (both human and canine) can be overwhelming for some pups.

“The busiest time is certainly the summer months and weekends. To ensure smooth travels, we always recommend making vehicle reservations as far ahead as possible, whether traveling with a pet or not. Fast-ferry travel also requires a reservation, but walk-on customers to our traditional ferries do not need to book ahead of travel,” Driscoll shares.

Prior to boarding, owners should take their pets for a walk, as there are no specific pet-relief areas on board. Be sure to carve a pre-boarding walk into the time you allocate to make your ferry departure. Driscoll says, “Whether traveling with an animal or not, it’s always recommended to arrive at least 60 minutes before departure, and 90 minutes on busy summer weekends.”

Cape summers can reach scorching temperatures so, “Remember that dogs cannot regulate their body temperatures like humans do, so try to provide your dog with as much shade as possible and have fresh, cool water to keep them hydrated. Also, if you’re taking your vehicle on the ferry, do not leave your animal inside. It is illegal in Massachusetts to leave an animal in a vehicle during times of extreme heat (or cold). With outside temperatures around 80 degrees, the temperature inside a car can climb well over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes, making your pet susceptible to heat stroke, which can be deadly,” Driscoll warns.

Ferry travel can be a wonderful way to start your vacation, especially with your furry friend, and being considerate ensures everyone enjoys the journey. “Pets are family and traveling with them can be a fantastic experience. Even if your dog is super social and loves meeting people, be courteous to other passengers, as not everyone is a dog person. And with summer right around the corner, you want to be aware of the hot surfaces including parking lots, gangways, and decks,” Driscoll shares.

If your dog doesn’t have sea-paws, and the motions of the waves upset them, flying with Cape Air offers a quick and efficient alternative. Northeast Regional Marketing Manager for Cape Air, Mary Stanley shares, “Cape Air loves all its passengers, especially the four-legged variety, and we are just doggone pleased to accept pets and service animals for transport. While there is a service charge for transporting pets, this fee is waived when transporting service animals.”

Cape Air limits each passenger or household traveling with up to two pets or service animals per aircraft, “We recommend that passengers provide advance notification that they will be traveling with their furry companion. We recognize that not all animals get along, so we try to ensure a pleasant trip for all when traveling on Cape Air,” Stanley explains. “Although we make every effort to honor requests for pets or service animals to accompany their owners, due to the size of the aircraft, weight and balance limitations, and space constraints in the cabin, the advance notification is not a guarantee that the animals will be accommodated. Passengers traveling with their animals can choose to purchase an additional seat for their four-legged companion to ensure space is available,” says Stanley.

There are some non-negotiables for furry passengers, including being harmless, odorless, inoffensive, and suitable for in-cabin transport. Stanley also shares, “All animals must have current vaccinations for rabies and be free of fleas, ticks, and other diseases that could endanger others.” Unlike ferry travel, animals cannot roam; they must remain properly secured, either at your feet, in an adjacent space, or in a designated area of the cabin.

While the flight itself is brief, the experience can be more structured, and potentially more stressful for dogs who are sensitive to confined spaces or unfamiliar noises. However, for seasoned travelers or pets accustomed to flying, it’s an efficient way to reach the islands and start your vacation sooner.

Providing another option for travelers heading to Nantucket or Martha’s Vineyard, Tradewind Aviation has spent the last 25 years making travel for the entire family easy. The semi-private aviation company has long welcomed pets aboard its flights, recognizing that four-legged companions are often just as much a part of the family as anyone else.

“It’s always been part of our company ethos that your pets are part of your family,” says Tradewind Aviation Vice President of Revenue, Jen Lozada. “Traveling with pets has become increasingly more difficult, and we wanted to create an experience that makes it easy and comfortable.”

That pet-friendly philosophy extends throughout the Tradewind experience. Unlike many commercial airlines, Tradewind allows dogs to travel in the cabin alongside their owners, eliminating the stress and uncertainty often associated with cargo travel. On scheduled flights, pets weighing less than 100 pounds travel complimentary and over 100 pounds require a booked seat, which means since all dogs ride in the cabin, Tradewind provides additional convenience for travelers bringing their furry companions along for the journey.

The pet-friendly welcome begins before takeoff. Guests traveling with dogs are greeted with special treats provided through a partnership with Paw de la Crème, a premium pet treat company. The individually wrapped snacks are a thoughtful gesture that reflects Tradewind’s commitment to making every passenger feel at home—including those with four legs.

Creating a welcoming environment for pets also means ensuring a comfortable experience for everyone on board. Tradewind has developed clear guidelines that balance the needs of pet owners with those of other travelers. Flights are limited to a maximum of three pets, and passengers can see in advance whether pets are already scheduled to be on their flight.

“It’s not a guessing game,” Lozada explains. “The visibility is there. If you’d rather fly on a flight without pets, you can do that. If you’re traveling with your dog, you can also see which flights are available for you.”

The result is a travel experience that respects the preferences of all guests while maintaining the personalized service for which Tradewind Aviation is known.

Ultimately, the best way to reach the islands comes down to knowing your dog. Some pups will relish the open-air adventure of the ferry, while others may do better with a more personal and contained experience of a flight. Keep in mind their comfort level with crowds, ambient noise, and new environments, when planning your travels this summer. Remember to take your dog for a pre-boarding walk, seek out shade, and be mindful of other passengers for an optimal traveling experience. Whichever way you decide to travel, by sea or by air, the local, dedicated professionals in the transportation industry look forward to welcoming you and your pup aboard this summer.

For ferry reservations or more information about Steamship Authority, check out their website steamshipauthority.com. For flight schedules and more information about Cape Air and Tradewind Aviation, check out their websites capeair.com and flytradewind.com respectively.

Jenna Ellis is a freelance writer for Cape Cod DOG and Julie Craven Wagner is the publisher at Cape Cod Life Publications.