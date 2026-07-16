Doggie Influencers

Meet three unique dogs who call the Cape & Islands their puppy paradise and share their coastal adventures with their loyal followers on Instagram.

Goldie

@hellomynameisgoldie

Which spots do you find yourself returning to year-round?

Hardings Beach in Chatham in the winter and Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown in the summer, but any beach will do if there’s enough stinky stuff on it. I also enjoy exploring the path out to Stage Harbor Lighthouse in Chatham and love being out on the water kayaking in Oyster River.

What local spots have become part of your regular routine?

In Chatham, I love the patio at the Chatham Squire (don’t miss their “dog bar” for some refreshment on a hot day), the picnic tables at Mom & Pops Burgers, and the courtyard next to Snowy Owl Coffee Espresso Bar, but my absolute favorite local business is the Chatham Transfer Station (again, stinky stuff).

What makes this region stand out for dogs?

There’s so much variety. Some days I want to eat shredded cheese on a beach blanket. Some days I want to eat shredded cheese on a picnic blanket. And some days I just want to hang out in the Chatham Village Market parking lot, waiting to see what kind of shredded cheese will come out.

Ralphie

@ralphienyc

What made you choose the Cape & Islands as a vacation destination?

Mom started coming to Martha’s Vineyard and the Cape almost 20 years ago with her uncles. Since it’s so dog friendly, it was a no-brainer to start bringing me along as well! It’s our all-time favorite place.

Which beaches, trails, or towns do you and your human enjoy most?

So many to list! We love the Outer Cape and spend most of our time in Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet. Herring Cove Beach in Ptown is our hands down favorite beach. The water is magic and it’s always good people and pups, which is really all you need. We also love walking the beaches of Newcomb Hollow in Wellfleet and Ballston in Truro, with the beautiful dunes cascading. We’re regulars at Moby Dick’s Restaurant in Wellfleet as we think they have the best lobster clambake, and the owners are huge dog lovers, which never hurts. In Ptown you can often find us at The Canteen for fish and chips and froses, Liz’s Café, Anybody’s Bar for the Cod Florentine, or just strolling down Commercial Street for tons of pets.

Did you come across any spots or events that other dog owners shouldn’t miss?

Most of the Cape Cod National Seashore Beaches are dog friendly, so if you plan on going to the beach more than twice on your trip, you should buy an America the Beautiful National Parks Pass, it quickly pays for itself. If you’re visiting in August, Wellfleet hosts their annual Porchfest where you can wander downtown and listen to live acoustic music, it’s so fun and very easy to spend the whole afternoon just vibing.

How would you spend an ideal day on the Outer Cape?

Grab breakfast sandwiches from Ptown’s East End Market (dibs on the bacon of course) and head to Herring Cove Beach to sunbathe and swim. Grab lobster rolls from Days Market & Deli in North Truro and around 5pm, when you no longer need beach stickers, go to Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet for a nice beach walk. Then grab some lobster and chowder (oyster crackers for me please!) from Moby Dick’s Restaurant and finish the day with a sunset on the bay. Truly a magical way to do the Outer Cape.

Cappy

@chathams_cappy

Where do you love to explore locally?

I love getting out to Great Island in Wellfleet, walking to the lighthouse at Hardings Beach, Morris Island in Chatham and any Cape Cod National Seashore adventure. Oh, and I can’t forget to mention my favorite spot in the winter months: Brewster’s Nickerson State Park.

Where do you love to shop, dine, or spend time on the Cape?

There’s so many, but Ace Hardware in Chatham is my favorite. I love everyone there and they always have a treat for me. Ember in Harwich Port is fun and the staff spoils me. Laurino’s Tavern in Brewster, Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery in East Falmouth, and Captain’s Choice in North Truro (they offer a dog menu and have live music).

What tips would you share with visitors bringing their dogs to the Cape for the first time?

To do their research on different locations where dogs are allowed and take advantage of the many dog-friendly walking trails on the Lower Cape.