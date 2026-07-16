Retail Retrievers

There are few workplace perks that compare to the joy of a wagging tail greeting you at the door. Dogs seem to have that ability to lighten our demeanor, reduce our stress (unless of course they got into the trash or stole a sneaker…) and help us to not take things too seriously. The simple act of a belly rub can reset a mood as well as spark conversations that otherwise might not take place between coworkers and/or customers. During COVID, many of us grew accustomed to co-working with our pets and a new work-life balance became the goal. After all, it’s hard to have a bad day when there’s a four-legged friend nearby. We found some local businesses who have transformed their work spaces into places that might just be a little friendlier, a little kinder and there might even be some chew toys on the floor as well.

At KAM Appliances, a family-owned business and leading retailer in their industry since the 70s, there is a literal pack of pups who accompany their owners to work. Unfortunately, you won’t find them roaming the showroom but instead, they congregate on a separate floor in their flagship office building in Hyannis on 6 Aggregate Way. Claire Gralton from Sales brings her Golden Retrievers, Lefty and Roy, who are from the same breeder and have friendly, easy-going personalities. Dolly is a sweet, attention-loving chocolate Labrador Retriever who comes in with her owner, Rebecca Aiken, also from the Sales department. Mater—an English Fox Red Labrador Retriever—trots in with Marketing Manager Michelle Meagher, and Alice, a black Labrador Retriever, works alongside her bestie, Erin Cox, KAM’s Partner Relationship Manager. Meagher shares, “Because they’re all familiar with each other, there’s no formal schedule needed. They’ve naturally settled into a routine. Lefty and Mater are the steady leaders of the pack, setting the tone, while Roy, Dolly and Alice bring more of a playful energy that keeps things light and fun behind the scenes.”

Providing a sense of morale, calmness and a spirit of positivity, the dogs impact business in a tangible way in the sense that their presence creates a relaxed environment for coworkers. Meagher smiles, “For our team, even a quick trip upstairs can turn the day around—being greeted by a few happy tails has a way of resetting the mood. They help create a more relaxed, enjoyable environment which naturally carries over to how we interact with each other and our customers.”

Over at Cape Cod Beach Chair found at 1150 Queen Anne Road in Harwich, the vibe is pure coastal charm, thanks in part to Crosby, a friendly yellow Labrador Retriever, resident greeter and co “chair-man” of the company. Known for colorful, solidly made handcrafted chairs that dot every Cape beach and beyond, Cape Cod Beach Chair is also quietly famous for its canine co-worker. Being able to bring his buddy into work every day is one of the best things about owning a business, says Justin Labdon, Crosby’s owner, “It’s a pretty good gig for him. He has a big cushy dog bed inside the barn, or when it’s nice out, he will sleep under the giant chair out front. And often under the guise of pretending to work, he gets to drive out on the beach in the back of the Land Rover or take boat rides for ‘marketing.’” As customers check out the iconic chairs or look at paddleboards to purchase or rent, Crosby strolls by, pausing for a scratch behind the ears or to supervise quality control. He’s not only good for employee morale, but he also surely embodies the Cape Cod lifestyle: relaxed, friendly, and always ready to greet visitors like old friends. “It’s not unusual for tourists to make return visits just to pet the dog again. If the kids have a dog at home that they miss, he gives them their fix. They don’t necessarily buy anything on subsequent visits—just come in to get dog lovin’, and that’s okay!” Labdon says.

A ferry ride away, Jewel in the Sea on 6 Straight Wharf on Nantucket offers a shopping experience that is memorable in more ways than one. This family-owned shop is open year-round and full of thoughtfully handmade and curated pieces that reflect their love of community and telling your story through their pieces. But amidst the beautiful baubles on display there’s also a soft and fluffy presence, and that is Gregory. A Golden Retriever and an integral part of the Pearson family, Gregory (or Greg for short) reports to work most days without fail. “He’s a member of the family, and everyone comes to the family-owned business,” manager Susan Schrader states matter-of-factly. With his human name, it’s hard not to imagine Gregory getting ready for work in the morning and assuming his place in the shop—which is often lying by the front door (where else can you catch the best sun?). Schrader adds, “People certainly come in to visit him when they see him and we get repeat visitors. They’re disappointed if he’s not here. We are a very dog-friendly store that always has a fresh bowl of water and various treats.” Customers find themselves lingering over not just the jewelry but grabbing a quick cuddle and a smile over the thumping tail.

Back on the mainland, Alyssa Smith who owns Locally Yours in Plymouth at The Shoppes at Village Landing and their second location at 765 State Road in Manomet had the best reason for bringing her dog Gemma to work, “It was simple. She’s too cute to leave at home!” The store—run by Alyssa and her Mom—lives up to its name in every sense, focusing on hometown apparel and decor and providing the community with handmade items and regional favorites. Pop into the store on any given day and you might see Gemma in her tiny dog bed on the counter, ready to greet you (unless you’re a delivery driver and in that case, Gemma isn’t such a fan!). Smith says Gemma loves her daily routine, “I ask her, ‘Do you want to go to work?’ and she runs for the door!” Small and quiet, sometimes customers don’t even realize she is there, but once they do they’re excited to see her. “Most people adore Gemma and love seeing a pooch in the workplace. She’s sweet and playful. Not everyone is a dog person however so if customers are standoffish, Gemma knows to go to her ‘place,’ which is her bed.” Smith shares.

With a name like Hot Diggity, you already know you’re walking into a place that’s centered around wagging tails, treats and fun before you even open the door. Owner Ashley Lancaster has established locations in Mashpee Commons, Dennis Port and Hyannis, where dogs aren’t just welcome, they’re the whole point! In the Hyannis location you’ll likely see Alfie, lovingly referred to as the assistant manager to his owner/manager Samantha. His predecessor, Winnie, is close to 17 years old and is now happily enjoying her retirement after her many years of retail work.

Alfie is a 2.5-year-old Miniature Pinscher mix with quite a following. “Customers are always happy to see his little face behind the counter,” Samantha beams. Aside from being Hot Diggity’s top social media model, Alfie (short for Alfonso Rigatoni) is a natural salesperson, whose “sad eyes” approach has proved an effective sales tactic. Samantha adds, “Customers are curious about what he eats and what we recommend, which opens the door to sharing our knowledge and introducing them to new products. We’re very intentional about what we carry, and we only bring in products we would feel confident in giving our own dogs. We hold everything to a high standard.”

Finally, a new shop that blends vintage with current styles, Sirens and Sailors, is found at 4550 State Highway in Eastham and blends coastal energy with a bit of rock-and-roll edginess—and there’s also Boone, the beloved shop dog. Boone is an 8-year-old mixed breed with a big, friendly personality and the unofficial greeter of the store. You’ll find apparel along with gifts, beauty items, home décor, accessories, and locally crafted finds, each chosen with the intention of feeling fun and a little unexpected.

Owner Haley Gaeta says the decision to share the space with Boone was a natural one, “He is such a big part of my daily life, and the store is a really personal, creative space, so it made sense to have him there too.” This pup-in-residence fits right in, greeting customers and helping to set the relaxed tone of the store. “He has a way of instantly making people feel comfortable and he breaks the ice right away, making the space feel more welcoming and memorable. Customers come in and many stay longer just to hang out with him. He’s definitely a part of the overall experience of the shop,” Haley says. Boone seems to understand that the best part of any day is just enjoying it.

For the past 22 years, Basset Hounds have been greeting visitors at Barnstable Pottery at 3267 Main Street in Barnstable Village. These days you’ll be welcomed by Claire, a 15-month-old Basset Hound. She’s the third in line, following Oscar and Bourbon, who came before her. “Bassets have a comical dignity that seems to attract attention,” Kevin shares.

Early on, owners Kevin and Mimi Nolan realized that bringing their pup to work not only made life easier than leaving him/her home alone, but it also became an unexpected perk that delighted customers and visitors alike. Kevin smiles, “There is quite a lot of conversation around our Hound—sometimes overshadowing the art I make and sell. Somehow one thing leads to another and as my wife says, our dog is often our best salesperson!”

As a working pottery studio, questions and conversations are a chief part of their philosophy and getting to know their customers is part of their style. Therefore, it always means so much to them when they are asked to create a custom dog bowl.

Across Cape Cod and beyond, these businesses show us that sometimes the best coworkers aren’t human at all. They have four legs, a knack for making people smile, and an uncanny ability to turn an ordinary workday into something special.

Leslie Hatton is the editor of Cape Cod LIFE.