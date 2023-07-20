We’re just so amazed by all of the great photography and creativity that graces our community. Though our “Best of” June issue is where we feature our Annual Photo Contest winners, we couldn’t help but share some additional favorites from this year! Lawrel Strauch-Spera – Sea Street Beach, East Dennis The Cape, Islands and South Shore draw in thousands of seasonal visitors each year, as locals embrace the busy season, sharing our little slice of paradise for the span of the summer months. Here at Cape Cod Life Publications, it is often our favorite (and busiest) time of year as we get to share the magic of the season through our three summer issues of Cape Cod LIFE with you, our readers. Forty-five years ago when our Publisher, Brian Shortsleeve, founded Cape Cod Life Publications, his dream was to share his love for the Cape & Islands through stories and articles about local small businesses and people who are at the heart of making our community so remarkable. In addition, his love of photography propelled the idea of sharing the work of so many talented photographers who capture our little sandy corner of the world. Our Photo Portfolio, which has graced the pages of every issue of Cape Cod LIFE since 1979, is our way of doing so by featuring the work of an individual photographer in each issue. Brian’s mission of sharing the work of local photographers, and the beauty of the Cape & Islands has further developed with our Annual Photo Contest. Each year, our winners are featured in our “Best of” June issue. However, due to the influx of entries each year, a few years back we decided the July Photo Portfolio was the perfect opportunity to share additional entries with our audience. These images may also…

