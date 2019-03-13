“I think the thing that inspires me most is the pursuit of catching something ‘different’ with my camera,” says Kevin Friel. In an effort to do just that, Friel undertook “The Sunset Experiment,” a project where he set out to capture every sunset of 2018. He shot in all kinds of conditions, forgoing nighttime plans to explore the Cape and Islands, chasing each day’s unique sunset. “My favorite part of this project was by far all the people I got to meet while I was out there catching light,” he says. “I’ve had so many people reach out to me about an image I took to tell me how much it means to them.”

It’s no secret that sunsets are one of Cape Cod Life Publisher Brian Shortsleeve’s favorite photography subjects—celebrated every week on Instagram with Cape Cod Life’s #sunsetsunday series. As Cape Cod Life enters its 40th anniversary, there is no more fitting way to celebrate than by sharing a thoughtful, hard-earned project such as this one. Friel has truly captured the magic of Cape Cod—from serene summer nights to the moments when Mother Nature seems determined to let her fury show—and he’s dome so in a manner that requires persistence, dedication and a true appreciation of this beloved region.

“Now that The Sunset Experiment has come to an end, I am hoping to get back to a normal sort of life full of watching my nephews play basketball and enjoying ‘Jeopardy.’ I had to go almost six months without watching my favorite show,” says Friel with a laugh. One thing fans should watch out for, though: his upcoming “Wilderness Project.”

See more from Friel’s Sunset Experiment below and on the cover of the 2019 Cape Cod LIFE Annual Guide! And follow Friel on Facebook (Waquoit Photography Studio) and Instagram (@waquoitphotographystudio)!