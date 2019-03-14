This is my favorite time of day. Whenever my schedule allows, I do my best to catch sunset.

Each day has a beginning, a middle and an end. The end of the day is my time to slow down. Focusing on the sunset helps me do this. It is so relaxing, so peaceful, so calming.

More than anything else I am reminded of the overwhelming power of the natural beauty in which we are so fortunate to live.

The majesty of nature is enraptured all at once in land, sea and sky. With planet earth’s rotation and the sun gently lowering in the western sky, at that moment, the whole world just makes more sense to me.

I am reminded of one of my favorite readings: “The Desiderata” by Max Ehrmann. Let me share a little of what he wrote…

The Desiderata

By Max Ehrmann

Go placidly amid the noise and haste,

And remember what peace there may be in silence.

… You are a child of the universe,

No less than the trees and the stars;

You have a right to be here.

And whether or not it is clear to you,

No doubt the universe is unfolding as it should.

Therefore be at peace with God,

Whatever you conceive Him to be,

And whatever your labors and aspirations,

In the noisy confusion of life, keep peace with your soul.

With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams,

It is still a beautiful world.

Be cheerful.

Strive to be happy.

I am further reminded of a quote sent to me by my sister, Mary. I keep it where I can see it often:

“We must not allow the clock and the calendar to blind us to the fact that each moment of life is a miracle and a mystery.”

–H.G. Wells

My Best,

Brian Shortsleeve