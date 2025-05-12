Pursuit of Perfect Picks

Scouring the region for vintage treasures, and finding new purposes for old things adds style and personality to your home.

Having grown up surrounded by antiques, I followed in my mother’s footsteps with a passion for saving old things and finding them new homes. I joined my Mom on the hunt for vintage pieces at yard sales, flea markets and thrift shops. I have been shopping thrift stores long before secondhand was cool—thrifting both home décor and clothing not only for fun, but also as a cost effective and sustainable way to consume goods.

Photos by Jennifer Clifford

The definition of thrifting has changed over the years. Thrifting was once considered the purchase of clothing and household donations from a church or organization. Many now thrift as a lifestyle choice, including purchasing secondhand at popular online sites like Poshmark and Ebay, or at thrift shops, consignment and antique stores, or pop-up markets. Shopping pre-owned items is not only good for the environment, but also financially beneficial. People also thrift for the thrill of the hunt and the possibility of finding that special thing. Years of the overproduction of goods means there is less need to buy new. Recently, my hairdryer broke and rather than ordering a new one online, I shopped a few of my favorite thrift stores and found a four dollar hairdryer and a 75 cent curling iron. The pre-owned items received a good cleaning and will live another life in my home, rather than becoming part of the waste stream.

Thrifting has been one of my favorite ways to source distinct, one-of-a kind home décor. In a world where many could follow the same trends, purchasing the same goods from the same big box stores, wouldn’t...