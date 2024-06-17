Readers’ Resource: Pelham House Resort

Coastal Sophistication With Uninterrupted Water Views

With five distinct dining outlets, Pelham House Resort serves up unmatched culinary experiences that range from elegant dinners, casual beachside bites or enticing baked goods—all from scratch. Soak in the oceanfront views found at the main resort, with its airy and sophisticated coastal vibe, where you can choose to dine at the stunning The Rooftop restaurant, or either of the two seasonal venues on the property, Waves or Pool House. Nearby at Pelham on Earle, a sister property, you’ll find an additional seasonal restaurant, Tides, and if you’re looking for something sweet just down the street, you can grab a bakery treat at Pelham on the Rise.

Dine at The Rooftop all year long and indulge in not only the up-close and personal views of Nantucket Sound but in the creative menus that feature local ingredients and noteworthy cocktails. Whether you choose The Rooftop for a special occasion or come for the variety of ever-changing festive events, like a Friday Night Sax & Tracks or the Rum Punch and Steel Drum Brunch on Sundays, you’ll be treated to an unforgettable adventure where the focus is on both quality and innovation.

At Pelham Patio, you’re invited to relax in the comfortable outdoor seating at Waves—sip handcrafted cocktails and revel in the sweeping views of Nantucket Sound. Waves menu offers sushi, raw bar and flatbread selections to be enjoyed by the glow and warmth of the patio’s luxurious firepits.

Sandals and sunglasses are the standard at Pelham Pool House where live-music is featured nightly along with a casual menu of favorites for all ages. Delectable sandwiches, fresh creative salads and fun beverages elevate the lively poolside experience.

Off the main property but a short shuttle ride away, located at Pelham on Earle is Tides Kitchen and Bar, serving fresh, authentic Latin inspired cuisine with an imaginative twist on favorite classics. With floor-to-ceiling retractable glass doors and a chic coastal vibe, guests can enjoy live music, an array of vibrant Latin American flavors and bespoke concoctions in an airy, laid-back environment.

Last, but certainly not least, as it produces all of the baked goods for the Pelham House Resort’s five individual outlets, is Pelham on the Rise. This premier wholesale bakery is open to the public and also scratch bakes everything that is placed on the plates at Pelham from buns and breads to cookies and cakes. Managing partner John McCarthy effuses, “The pastries offered at the retail store are just a fraction of what the team produces every day. The building was redesigned to create a dual function kitchen facility where our pastry team can handle large scale catered events as well as the retail bakery side.”

He adds, “Our culinary team is amazing. Everything is made from scratch, from romanesco sauces, purees and vinagrettes, to the buns for our burgers. Could we have items brought in and have it be less expensive or easier? Absolutely. But we choose quality and the experience we want to give our customers every day.”

Each of Pelham House Resorts’ five divergent dining locales offer hospitality alongside an unforgettable culinary experience. Go to pelhamhouseresort.com/dining for a glimpse at the menus and begin to plan your visit.