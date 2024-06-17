Gunk’holing: Where has the time Gone?

Brian Shortsleeve in his younger days.

As I sit down to write this column, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude and nostalgia. This issue marks a milestone that I only hoped would be when I first launched my vision of a magazine celebrating everything Cape Cod and the Islands 45 years ago.

It feels like just yesterday that I embarked on this journey of exploration and storytelling, setting sail on the vast sea of Cape Cod’s rich history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking landscapes. Back then, I was just a young man with a passion for the written word, the iconic images, and a deep love for this beloved peninsula we call home.

Over the years, Gunk’holing has become more than just a column; it’s been a vessel for me to share my adventures, discoveries, and reflections with each and every one of you. Together, we’ve traversed sandy shores and windswept dunes, navigated meandering creeks and tranquil harbors, and encountered a tapestry of characters whose stories have woven themselves into the fabric of the Cape’s identity.

But beyond the places we’ve explored and the people we’ve met, it’s the connections forged through these pages that truly resonate with me. From the seasoned locals who share their wisdom with a twinkle in their eye, to the wide-eyed newcomers who see Cape Cod with fresh perspective, Gunk’holing has brought us all together through a shared love for this special place we call home.

The very first issue of Cape Cod LIFE.

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

As I reflect on 45 years of writing this column, I am humbled by the privilege of being able to share my passion for the Cape with all of you. Each word written, each...