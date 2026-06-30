Rooted by the River

Overlooking the marshes of the Namequoit River in East Orleans, a thoughtfully designed home by SV Design and built by Laplante Construction creates a serene, enduring retreat for generations of the LeStage family.

There is a stillness to the marsh along the Namequoit River—a quiet rhythm that reveals itself slowly, in the movement of tide and light, in the subtle shift of grasses bending with the wind. Known locally simply as “the River,” this inlet from Little Pleasant Bay has long been more than a place. For generations of the LeStage family, it has been a point of return.

It is here, in East Orleans, that Andy and Maria LeStage chose to build their home—not as a departure from the past, but as a continuation of it, with plenty of blank pages for the future chapters of the family. Surrounded by properties enjoyed by extended family for decades, the setting carries with it a deep sense of familiarity. Summers have unfolded here for years, marked by the same views, the same gatherings, the same pull of the water just beyond the marsh.

“We’ve always come back to this place,” Maria reflects. “There’s something about the Cape, and the spot in East Orleans in particular—it just holds everything.” After relocating from the North Shore, with a brief stay in Hingham, Andy and Maria LeStage decided to put down permanent roots on the Cape when they acquired the local Budget Blinds franchise as part of their semi-retirement.

Their familial sense of continuity shaped the vision for the home from the very beginning. The goal was not to create something grand or imposing, but rather something that felt as though it had always belonged—a house that could sit gently within its surroundings while providing space for the next generation to grow.

Working with Chatham’s SV Design and Bill Laplante from Laplante Construction, the LeStages approached the project with a clear understanding of what mattered most: connection—to the landscape, to each other, and to the traditions that had long defined their time on the Cape.

Sean Henry, Senior Project Manager at SV Design says, “Projects like this are always special because they’re rooted in personal history and connection to place. Laplante Construction was a wonderful collaborator who utilized a longtime family lot to create a beautiful home on the water that feels both relaxed and timeless. It was a collaborative process with a great local team, and the end result feels very true to the Cape lifestyle and setting.”

“The site really tells you what it wants,” says Laplante. “Especially in a place like this, where the environment is so much a part of the experience. Our job is to listen to that.”

Listening, in this case, meant honoring both the physical characteristics of the land and the emotional weight it carried. The home’s placement was carefully considered by SV Design who designed the architectural plans to capture expansive marsh views while maintaining a sense of privacy and protection from the elements. Its orientation allows light to move fluidly through the interiors, shifting throughout the day in a way that mirrors the changing landscape outside.

From the exterior, the home presents a quiet, understated presence—one that feels in harmony with the soft palette of the surrounding environment. Clad in tones that echo the muted hues of sky and sand, it resists the temptation to stand out, choosing instead to belong.

That same sensibility carries through to the interiors, where a backdrop of soft white—reminiscent of the Cape’s cloud-filled skies—sets the tone. The effect is immediate and calming. Rooms feel open and breathable, defined not by excess, but by intention.

“We wanted it to feel easy,” Maria says. “Not precious, not overly designed—just a place where everyone could be comfortable.”

Furnishings follow that philosophy. Pieces are thoughtfully chosen, but never fussy; textures are layered subtly, adding warmth without weight. The result is a home that invites use rather than admiration—a space where children can move freely, where gatherings unfold naturally, and where the line between indoors and out feels almost nonexistent.

That connection to the outdoors is reinforced through the home’s layout, where the river is immediately presented upon entering the front door with a carefully framed sightline all the way through to the back of the home, and large windows that draw the eye back to the marsh at every opportunity. Whether standing in the kitchen, sitting in a living space, or moving through a hallway, there is a constant awareness of the landscape beyond—a reminder of the place that makes this home what it is.

Outside, the landscape design by Theresa Sprague of Brewster’s BlueFlax Design further blurs that boundary. Rather than imposing a highly structured plan, the approach was to work in concert with the natural environment, creating a setting that feels both intentional and organic.

“There’s a simplicity to it,” Laplante notes. “It doesn’t feel overworked. It just feels right.”

Plantings were selected for their ability to thrive in the coastal conditions while maintaining a soft, natural aesthetic. Grasses and native species echo the surrounding marshland, allowing the property to transition seamlessly into its broader context. The effect is one of quiet continuity—the landscape extending the architecture, and the architecture reflecting the landscape.

For the LeStages, that restraint was essential. The goal was never to compete with the view, but to complement it—to create a home that would serve as a backdrop for family life rather than a focal point in itself. When asked what she loves most about her home, Maria doesn’t hesitate, “As soon as it comes into view, I just have a recurring feeling of deep love and appreciation. I truly love this home. I am happy to come home here.”

Maria says despite having lived in several different homes over the years, her children truly feel at home here as well. “When the kids arrive, you can see what Andy and I feel, a certain relaxation as we all settle in.”

That home, already rich with tradition, is now poised to evolve. With children growing and new generations beginning to take shape, the home was designed with flexibility in mind—spaces that can adapt over time, accommodating both the intimacy of everyday living and the energy of larger family gatherings.

“There are a lot of houses here that have been in families for a long time,” Maria says. “And there’s something really meaningful about that—about knowing your kids will have the same memories you did.”

It is a sentiment that resonates throughout the space. Bedrooms are designed to grow with the adult children and welcome guests of all ages. Common areas encourage togetherness without forcing it. There is a natural flow that allows people to come and go, to gather and separate, to experience the space in their own way.

As the day unfolds, the home shifts with it. Morning light spills across the floors, soft and diffuse. Afternoons stretch into the warmth of shared meals and easy conversation. And in the evening, as the tide turns and the sky deepens, the house settles into a quieter rhythm.

It is in these moments—unremarkable at first glance—that the true success of the home becomes clear. Not in any single design element or architectural detail, but in the way it supports the life within it.

For Laplante, that outcome is always the goal. “You want to build something that lasts,” he says. “Not just physically, but emotionally. A place that people come back to.”

Back along the edge of the marsh, the grasses continue their steady movement, shaped by wind and water as they have been for generations. The river flows on, unchanged and constant, a quiet presence that anchors everything around it.

And just beyond, the LeStage home stands as a continuation of that story—rooted in place, shaped by memory, and ready to hold whatever comes next.

Julie Craven Wagner is the editor of Cape Cod HOME.