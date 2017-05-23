The property services provided by Sea-Dar Construction safeguard primary residences and vacation properties while freeing homeowners from the worry and time commitment needed to administer regular home maintenance throughout the year.

Sea-Dar Construction created the Property Services division to meet the demands of homeowners who require a variety of services to maintain their home and keep it operating at peak performance. These services are customized to meet the individual and sometimes unique needs of a property. Seasonal startups, winterization, security check-ins, interior and exterior inspections, preventative system maintenance and/or repair, and seasonal maintenance are just some of the services Sea-Dar’s Property Services division offers.

Sea-Dar also offers peace of mind with 24/7 emergency response. Whether your property has a sudden leak, damage from a fallen tree, or power outage, Sea-Dar’s team of professionals is ready to respond and start repairs immediately, any day of the week. In addition to providing emergency response, the Property Services division can prepare properties for foul weather.

Sea-Dar is also available to provide property expansions or renovations. The 25-year-old firm has earned multiple awards from Boston Magazine, the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston, the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Cape Cod, and the Boston Preservation Alliance.

Sea-Dar Construction • 508-419-7372 • seadar.com