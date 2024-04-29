Shorethings: Annie’s World

Shakespeare asked, “What’s in a name?” In this case, the Annies have it all: creativity, adaptability, vision, inspiration and innovation.

Cheers to 30 years! For three decades, designer Annie Selke has been creating stylish and timeless pieces that brighten our homes. With her sewing machine and a dream that began at her kitchen table, she has created an iconic home décor brand that has celebrated creativity and inspired us to take chances in our own spaces.

Female-founded and located in Pittsfield, the Annie Selke brand has been creating high-quality, stylish textiles for our home for more than 25 years with Pine Cone Hill, the exceptional linens line, and Dash & Albert Rugs, a leader in timeless floor coverings. Selke has been collaborating with many leaders of the design world since 2014 to create swanky collections of rugs, pillows, bedding, throws and more. Her latest collaborations, perfect for Cape Cod HOME’s Color Issue, can be mixed and matched for endless combinations that will not only wow your guests, but are sure to be the pieces that will stand the test of time through all your life’s moments and your home’s iterations.

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

Most recently, a collab with interior designer Gray Benko has resulted in a rug collection full of patterns and colors that will entice your senses. Benko, who studied Fine Arts and Photography, turned her love of photography into a wildly popular business in her hometown of Charleston. She predominantly photographed children and newborn babies but eventually expanded to families and commercial work and grew a large following. In addition to photography, she caught the eye of the Magnolia Network, the lifestyle channel owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper, fame and renovation royalty, for her work...