Special Spaces: Labor of Love

Everyone dreams of having their own Cape escape, and for the Khearys, that dream was made possible with a little help from their loved ones.

“My father and stepmother purchased the house two years ago,” shares Cape & Islands native Laura Vollmer. The owners, John and Karen Kheary’s main residence is in Florida, however, they had been talking with their family about buying a summer home on the Cape for some time. “My husband Peter and I have two little girls, so they wanted a spot to come to and spend time with their family.”

Laura’s cousin Kristine Berkowitz, who is a local real estate agent at Today Real Estate, called to tell her about a home on the market in Cotuit, that happened to be right down the road from their own house. “It just felt right,” she affirms. After that, things moved rather quickly. “It was a house in decent condition so there were a few other offers. They trusted Peter and myself, and we confirmed ‘This is the one,’ so they put their offer in sight unseen.” After attaching a letter to their offer that shared their desire for a place near their family, the Khearys had their Cape house.

That first summer the Khearys stayed in the home as it was, and it wasn’t long before they decided they wanted an even bigger master and needed an extra bathroom. Working with Peter, president of Vollmer & Son Construction, Inc., the team created a renovation plan. Construction commenced last winter and into this past spring before the Khearys came back to the Cape. In that time, Peter and the crew added over 700 square feet of living space, plus an additional 800 square feet between the garage and screened in porch. “The really exciting part was the…