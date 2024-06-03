Spotlight: Ideal Floor & Design

Decades of Excellence: Ideal Floor & Design layers style and quality with innovation.

With over four decades of industry experience, Ideal Floor & Design has been a cornerstone on Cape Cod. With a holistic approach, they handle every design aspect with proven expertise, pride in their work, genuine regard for the customer and the promise to be a skilled guide through each step of the design process. Owner Mark Woods, created the company in 1983, and has been ushering the business through every iteration of its growth, from an 800 square foot location in East Falmouth to its present day, 25,000 square foot luxury design center in Hyannis. With everything from flooring, furniture, kitchens, baths, custom closets and all things home decor, whatever you desire for your home can truly be found under one roof.

A true innovator, Woods lobbied Congress to advocate for customers and helped to establish a law that clarified pricing in the industry. He explains, “Carpet was sold by the square yard, which often confused the consumer, as hardwood was sold by the square foot. This law put carpet on a level playing field with everything else in the home building industry which ultimately helped the consumer.”

As Woods reflects on the early days of the business he recalls, “There was the carpet store and the vinyl store, a wood flooring store and a kitchen store—all separate businesses. I realized we were doing the customer a disservice because we were sending them to other establishments for their unique needs, where they wouldn’t receive the kind of service we could provide.” Woods took a bold leap and expanded the company’s offerings to include tile, hardwood, carpet, countertops, kitchens, bathrooms, window treatments, and wallpaper—a thoroughly extensive collection under one roof that serves as a design beacon for the retail consumer as well as the wholesale customer, builder, contractor and interior designer alike.

Shopping for the home, specifically flooring, is a potentially daunting endeavor and Woods wants to remove that fear. His goal is to make everyone comfortable as soon as they enter the impressive Design Center in Hyannis or the Ideal Floor & Design store in Falmouth. As the premier home design resource from Cape Cod to Boston, Ideal Floor & Design is remarkably equipped with talented professionals that can handle every project from the installation of a faucet to a floor. And they guarantee that installation. “We want the customer to walk in and feel sure that they’re going to not only get the greatest value for their dollar, but to also end up with a beautifully, professionally installed product,” Woods states. With thousands of glowing reviews and return customers both residential and commercial, Woods and his team are doing it right and he plans to keep it that way, “These national companies are just not what we are. They don’t manage the installation of their projects like we do—with the level of personal service—after a project is done, we will be there for you whereas other companies may be just a website, it’s impersonal; where can you actually go?”

Since its inception, founded on the tenets of community and giving, the company makes it a priority to lend a hand in a number of ways. A percentage of all Ideal Floor & Design’s profits are given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as well as involvement in everything from Pop Warner, the Police Athletic League Building in Falmouth to a heartfelt Mother’s Day brunch for a local nursing home. Woods adds, “The Cape is a unique and special place to do business. Most of our clients become our friends.”

Come experience Ideal Floor & Design’s remarkable Design Center located in Hyannis on 316 Iyannough Road and let them assist you in their Falmouth location as well, found at 882 Main Street. To see galleries of their work online and learn more about their services, view them at idealfloor.com.