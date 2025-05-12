Spotlight: Lily’s Florist and Gifts

Lily’s Florist and Gifts: Rooted in Loyalty, Creativity Blooms

Lily’s Florist and Gifts, easily located on Route 28 in South Yarmouth, is more than just a flower shop—it’s a place where creativity blooms, and loyalty thrives. Owned by Alexandra Lang, the shop has flourished for years with a blend of traditional beauty and homegrown inspiration, thanks to the special friendship that Lang shared with former owner Bob Sabatalo, who passed away in 2022. Working side by side for a time, Bob and Alex shared the art of creative floral design. Alex’s education in floriculture and Bob’s innate creativity led to inspired arrangements that were full of life and vibrancy, showing that true beauty comes from the heart and soul behind the work, not just the colors.

Alex fondly remembers Bob’s unwavering belief in her, and how his mentorship encouraged her to embrace the unexpected. She shares, “He taught me how to have freedom in design. I was trained with a more traditional eye, but he inspired me to work with asymmetrical designs and a little bit of chaos,” Though the transition of ownership was smooth, the loss of her friend and mentor shifted everything—but Alex’s adaptability helped her to forge ahead and maintain connections with the community that Bob had once nurtured. She enjoys being involved with local schools, the Cape Cod Baseball League and this year, is proud to be a presenter at Cape Cod Young Professional’s “Shape the Cape Summit,” an event filled with innovative people, projects, and partnerships committed to building a vibrant and resilient local community.

At Lily’s Florist and Gifts, each arrangement is a reflection of Alex’s dedication to quality and beauty. She and her team offer customizable monthly subscriptions, which allows customers to enjoy fresh flowers at their preferred frequency and style—whether it’s a mix of seasonal blooms or a bouquet centered on the elegance of roses, they work their magic to create something to enhance your space.

Alex not only strives for the best in florals, but she also supports local artisans by showcasing their unique creations in the shop. Lily’s Florist is a haven where flowers, creativity, and community come together—creating more than just stunning arrangements, but lasting connections.

Find them at 1049 Route 28 in South Yarmouth, call 508-760-6726 or visit their website at lilysfloristandgifts.com.