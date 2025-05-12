Spotlight: The HILB Group

The HILB Group: Trusted Local Advisors Providing Thoughtful Insurance Solutions

For Cape Cod residents seeking unparalleled insurance services, The HILB Group stands out as a premier choice. By merging the locally esteemed agencies of Dowling & O’Neil in Hyannis and Eldredge & Lumpkin Insurance Agency in Chatham, The HILB Group combines nearly two centuries of expertise. This fusion ensures clients receive personalized coverage options, competitive premiums, and personalized service that tackle the unique and specific needs of Cape Cod’s businesses and families.

Managing Director Oksana Cabral says, “The biggest challenge Cape homeowners face is the limited insurance markets, due to coastal exposure and our geographical location. Not many insurance carriers are willing to insure Cape Cod homes, leaving insureds with fewer options for affordable coverage. Being part of a larger nationwide organization gives HILB Group of New England an advantage in accessing a broad portfolio of insurance companies, giving our clients some options in selecting their insurance policy.”

Rest assured that professionals at The HILB Group are up to date on the latest insurance policies, industry trends and regulatory changes to ensure you get the best coverage for your needs. Their expertise allows them to assess your unique situation and guide you toward the right policies, giving you the calm, confident feeling that you are protected. Cabral evidences this in saying, “It’s important to understand your policy deductibles and how they will be applied if you have damage caused by a high wind, hurricane or any other storm. At The HILB Group, our team members take the time to explain the various deductibles.”

The high caliber professionals at The Hilb Group are steadfast in their efforts to help their clients. By conducting a comprehensive assessment of their clients’ exposures, they can evaluate the risks and coverage requirements and utilize their extensive experience and strong relationships with carriers. By leveraging connections with top-tier carriers, The Hilb Group designs a customized portfolio that meets the unique needs of each insured.

Additionally, their dedicated team of risk managers works closely with owners of high-value homes, ensuring that every detail—including improvements, additions, hardscaping, and personalization—is properly covered.

Other companies may offer similar policies, but The HILB Group sets themselves apart with their unmatched local expertise and personal touch—as Cape Codders, this focus on relationships is at the core of our region’s values. Hilb launched the “Hilb Helping Hands” Community Volunteer Program which was created to strengthen their dedication to giving back. A big company grounded in local roots—Hilb provides the best of both worlds. They grow by partnering with local, entrepreneurial brokers who provide traditional, personal service, while supporting them with the resources of a larger organization.

Something you can count on is that life is certainly unpredictable. They have truly seen it all in the realm of insurance scenarios and are therefore ready to help you navigate any challenge with ease. Cabral shares sincerely, “We put our clients first in everything we do. Our business model is designed around understanding and solving the specific challenges our clients face. By creating strong, long-term relationships, we ensure that every client receives the personalized attention they deserve. Insurance could be complicated but with The HILB Group as your trusted advisor, it doesn’t have to be.”