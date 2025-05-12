Cape-Cod-LIFE

Day Trip: Block Island, Rhode Island

Cape Cod Life  /  May 2025 /

Writer: Leslie Hatton

Day Trip: Block Island, Rhode Island

Cape-Cod-LIFE

Cape Cod Life  /  May 2025 /

Writer: Leslie Hatton


Beyond the Boat Ride

Looking to hop off the Cape for a bit? Jaunt over to Block Island in Rhode Island for a day full of charming, relaxed coastal vibes. Whether you explore dramatic bluffs, enjoy some tasty meals or drinks, browse local boutiques, or treasure hunt for glass orbs, this island getaway feels like an amazing escape. 

Sitting right off the southern coast of Rhode Island, just under a three-hour drive from Cape Cod, you’ll discover Block Island, a real hidden gem of coastal New England. With its sizable cliffs, 17 miles of pristine beaches, lush greenery, and an air of serenity, the island offers a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Whether you’re seeking history, adventure, or an outing to make memories with family or friends, Block Island has a little something for everyone. And perhaps one of its most unique draws is the island’s famous glass orbs, or floats, that have become a magical treasure hunt for visitors. 

Getting there is half the fun

The adventure to Block Island begins the moment you set off for the ferry terminal. There are two main ways to reach the island: by ferry, or if you’re even luckier, by private boat. The most common method is to hop on one of the high-speed ferries that head out from either Point Judith or Newport, Rhode Island, or New London, Connecticut. Most people find these boat trips to be a fun and scenic way to travel, and much like the ferry rides to Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket, passengers are treated to breathtaking ocean views as they head toward the island.

The ferry ride typically takes around an hour, and during the warmer months, the trek itself is...

Want to read this article and more?

Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.

Seaside Bridal Couture

Leslie Hatton

Leslie (Horne) Hatton enthusiastically joined Cape Cod Life in October of 2022. Educated in Mashpee and Falmouth, she graduated from Assumption College and received her Master of Education degree from Lesley College. A former teacher, she has taught middle school, preschool and most recently, fifth grade. She and her husband Tom have three children: Aidan, Colin, and Erin. Their newest family member is Millie, an outgoing, outrageously happy chocolate lab. She loves to talk about all of them so better not ask. One neat tidbit about Leslie is that she is the author of the locally best-selling children’s book Cape Cod ABCs, with over 10K books sold on Cape Cod, the Islands and across Massachusetts. Happiest in the summer with a little sun on her face, she loves being with friends and her family, laughing, drinking and eating all over beautiful Cape Cod.