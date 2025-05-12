Day Trip: Block Island, Rhode Island

Beyond the Boat Ride

Looking to hop off the Cape for a bit? Jaunt over to Block Island in Rhode Island for a day full of charming, relaxed coastal vibes. Whether you explore dramatic bluffs, enjoy some tasty meals or drinks, browse local boutiques, or treasure hunt for glass orbs, this island getaway feels like an amazing escape.

Sitting right off the southern coast of Rhode Island, just under a three-hour drive from Cape Cod, you’ll discover Block Island, a real hidden gem of coastal New England. With its sizable cliffs, 17 miles of pristine beaches, lush greenery, and an air of serenity, the island offers a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Whether you’re seeking history, adventure, or an outing to make memories with family or friends, Block Island has a little something for everyone. And perhaps one of its most unique draws is the island’s famous glass orbs, or floats, that have become a magical treasure hunt for visitors.

Getting there is half the fun

The adventure to Block Island begins the moment you set off for the ferry terminal. There are two main ways to reach the island: by ferry, or if you’re even luckier, by private boat. The most common method is to hop on one of the high-speed ferries that head out from either Point Judith or Newport, Rhode Island, or New London, Connecticut. Most people find these boat trips to be a fun and scenic way to travel, and much like the ferry rides to Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket, passengers are treated to breathtaking ocean views as they head toward the island.

The ferry ride typically takes around an hour, and during the warmer months, the trek itself is...