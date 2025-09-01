The Bright Side of Life

A fairy-tale wedding glimmers in the September light above Cataumet’s idyllic coastline.

Golden light spilled across Hospital Cove as Catherine Shanahan and Wesley Bright stood hand-in-hand, surrounded by nearly 200 friends and family gathered on the lawn of the Bright family’s Cataumet home. The late summer air shimmered with the energy of connection and celebration. It was a scene worthy of a fairy tale, and fittingly, it unfolded in a place that had long lived in Wes’ imagination.

Since we were first introduced through some of our sailing friends I thought it would be appropriate to use some sailing metaphors to describe our love. You will always be the starboard to my port and in most starboard versus port situations there are only a couple choices, tack or duck. Fortunately, when it comes to you, Catherine, you make the choice to tack over and join you very easy. – Wes



Wesley, I promise to continue growing with you through life. I promise to support your pursuit of your passions and dreams, cheering you on every step of the way. I promise to learn from you, to soak up your examples of patience and respect, and to apply them to our own relationship. As, we navigate the seas of life, I promise to face the highs and lows with unwavering love and unwavering belief in you. I love you more than your love of shorts, and I look forward to spending the rest of my life by your side. – Catherine

“There was a wedding here when I was a kid, and I just thought it was the most amazing celebration,” Wes recalls. “It has always stuck with me.” That early memory became a touchstone, reinforced by the knowledge that other family members had also exchanged vows...