The Bright Side of Life
Cape Cod Life / September/October 2025 / Recreation & Activities
Writer: Julie Craven Wagner / Photographer: Sam Brooks
The Bright Side of Life
Cape Cod Life / September/October 2025 / Recreation & Activities
Writer: Julie Craven Wagner / Photographer: Sam Brooks
A fairy-tale wedding glimmers in the September light above Cataumet’s idyllic coastline.
Golden light spilled across Hospital Cove as Catherine Shanahan and Wesley Bright stood hand-in-hand, surrounded by nearly 200 friends and family gathered on the lawn of the Bright family’s Cataumet home. The late summer air shimmered with the energy of connection and celebration. It was a scene worthy of a fairy tale, and fittingly, it unfolded in a place that had long lived in Wes’ imagination.
Want to read this article and more?
Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.