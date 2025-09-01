Cape-Cod-LIFE

The Bright Side of Life

Cape Cod Life  /  September/October 2025 /

Writer: Julie Craven Wagner / Photographer: Sam Brooks 

The Bright Side of Life

Cape-Cod-LIFE

Cape Cod Life  /  September/October 2025 /

Writer: Julie Craven Wagner / Photographer: Sam Brooks 


A fairy-tale wedding glimmers in the September light above Cataumet’s idyllic coastline.

Golden light spilled across Hospital Cove as Catherine Shanahan and Wesley Bright stood hand-in-hand, surrounded by nearly 200 friends and family gathered on the lawn of the Bright family’s Cataumet home. The late summer air shimmered with the energy of connection and celebration. It was a scene worthy of a fairy tale, and fittingly, it unfolded in a place that had long lived in Wes’ imagination.

Since we were first introduced through some of our sailing friends I thought it would be appropriate to use some sailing metaphors to describe our love. You will always be the starboard to my port and in most starboard versus port situations there are only a couple choices, tack or duck. Fortunately, when it comes to you, Catherine, you make the choice to tack over and join you very easy. – Wes

Wesley, I promise to continue growing with you through life. I promise to support your pursuit of your passions and dreams, cheering you on every step of the way. I promise to learn from you, to soak up your examples of patience and respect, and to apply them to our own relationship. As, we navigate the seas of life, I promise to face the highs and lows with unwavering love and unwavering belief in you. I love you more than your love of shorts, and I look forward to spending the rest of my life by your side. – Catherine
“There was a wedding here when I was a kid, and I just thought it was the most amazing celebration,” Wes recalls. “It has always stuck with me.” That early memory became a touchstone, reinforced by the knowledge that other family members had also exchanged vows...

Want to read this article and more?

Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.

Julie Craven Wagner

Julie Craven Wagner began her experience with Cape Cod Life in 2010 when she joined the sales team after 10 years of working with local businesses on the Cape and Islands with WMVY. In addition to sales, she is the Associate Publisher/Editor of Cape Cod LIFE, Cape Cod HOME, and Cape Cod ART. Growing up on the Outer Cape has given her a unique perspective of life on Cape Cod, from tip to bridge, and that is reflected in her appreciation and presentation of stories found within the pages of our publications. Julie lives in North Falmouth with her husband, Eric, and their yellow lab, Enzo. When she finds free time, she enjoys her Cape Cod life sailing on Buzzards Bay, spending time on the beach in Wellfleet, or exploring Martha’s Vineyard.