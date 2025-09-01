Seaside Splendor

Madi & Jared’s Fairytale Cape Cod Wedding

In the golden light of a Cape Cod summer, where the sea breeze whispers secrets of timeless love and waves kiss the shore in applause, Madi and Jared lived out a love story plucked from the pages of a modern-day fairy tale.

When Madi and Jared first met, it wasn’t over candlelight or on a breezy beach walk. It was the height of the COVID pandemic, with the world on stand-by and connections were formed behind screens and six-foot gaps. “The first time we met in person was on a snow-covered sidewalk in Brighton,” Madi recalls. “He brought me homemade applesauce, so to my family, he was known as ‘Applesauce Guy.’” As fate would have it, apples were one of Madi’s favorite things. “Food is a love language for Jared,” she adds. “That was the beginning of everything.”

By Memorial Day Weekend of 2023, Jared had a secret tucked in his pocket and a heart full of intention. Every year, the couple goes on a trip to Montreal, and Madi had let her guard down, convinced that a proposal wouldn’t happen without her family present, let alone in another country. “I reached into my pocket,” Jared remembers, “and Madi went. ‘What are you doing?’ I asked, ‘Should I invite everyone up?’ And that’s when it hit her—her whole family had come to Canada.”

Though Madi and Jared are both from separate parts of Massachusetts, Andover and Sharon, the Cape was a shared oasis. Jared has been visiting ever since he was little...