From Past To Present

Family, friends and familiarity set the tone for a celebration to remember.

When it comes to weddings that exude heart, nostalgia, and seaside romance, Tori and Mike’s Cape Cod celebration checks every box. A ceremony against the stunning backdrop of Woods Hole, followed by a reception nestled in the garden of Tori’s childhood home, their wedding was as much a love letter to family and setting as it was to each other.

“We had our first date when we were visiting our parents on the Fourth of July weekend on the Cape,” Tori recalls. That initial spark, lit under the glow of fireworks and the ocean air, eventually led to a snowy proposal at the base of Steamboat Springs Mountain in Colorado on Tori’s birthday. “It was the opening day of ski season, November 22nd,” Mike recollects with joy. “We went out to dinner with everyone from skiing that day, and on the way back, right at the base of the mountain, I proposed.”

The two returned to the Cape after an eight-month engagement. While many couples struggle searching for the perfect venue, Tori and Mike only needed to look homeward. Their ceremony was held at the picturesque St. Joseph Chapel in Woods Hole, the same church where Tori and her sister were baptized. “It’s the cutest chapel,” Tori gushes.

Keeping up with one of the Mike’s family’s traditions, the festivities started on Friday at Sacconnesset Golf Club. Mike played a round of golf with his dad and brothers. “We always play a round of golf the day before one of us gets married. I actually got a hole in one, which was unforgettable,” Mike...