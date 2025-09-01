Bach to the Beach

Sun, sand, and smiles—with their matching shades, this bachelorette party from Milwaukee hits Kalmus Beach in Hyannis.

Your guide to planning a bachelorette/bachelor weekend on Cape Cod.

By Christina Galt and Leslie Hatton

The picture-perfect beaches, charming towns full of artisan shops and boutiques, thriving nightlife and endless outdoor adventures are all part of the allure of having a bachelorette or bachelor party on Cape Cod. The Cape offers the perfect backdrop—for locals and for those visiting—for making memories that will last a lifetime, and with the right preparation and planning, it’s sure to be an unforgettable celebration. We’ve compiled some ideas to get you started, so mix and match and sprinkle in your own flair because just like weddings, no two are alike!

Hooks, Hops, & Hole-in-Ones

Where to Stay: Autocamp, Falmouth

Day One

Fish beware! Charter a fishing trip for your group with Hairball Charters out of Falmouth, Helen H in Hyannis Harbor, or Magellan Deep Sea Fishing Charters in Harwich Port. Toast your catch later at Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery in East Falmouth.

Day Two

The par 3 course at Blue Rock Golf Course in South Yarmouth brings out a competitive spirit among friends. In Sandwich, hit the links at Sandwich Hollows then raise a glass at Treehouse Cape Cod overlooking Town Neck Beach.

Day Three

Chop it up! Head to Timber Axe Bar and Bowl in Falmouth where the staff will teach you to safely hurl axes like a true lumberjack or stick to their candlepin bowling lanes for a guaranteed good time.

autocamp.com | badmarthabeer.com | treehousebrew.com | hairballcharters.com | helen-h.com | capecodsportsmen.com | bluerockgolfcourse.com | timberaxbarbowl.com

