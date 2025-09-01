Warm Welcome

The summer crowds thin out, crisp air greets us in the mornings, beach towels are replaced by throw blankets and we head—socks first—into cozy season. Instead of patio umbrellas and picnic tables, we seek out crackling fireplaces and candlelit tables, and thankfully, the region is rich with spots that wrap us up in comfort. We hope you discover a new spot to visit or pull up a chair at an old favorite.

Ciro & Sal’s

4 Kiley Court, Provincetown | ciroandsals.com

“Cozy is at the heart of everything we do,” says Larry Luster of Ciro & Sal’s in Provincetown. If only the walls, and even the original stone cellar could talk, they’d surely share the tales of special memories and celebrations that the oldest restaurant in Provincetown holds. Maybe it’s the twinkling lights in the gazebo outside, intertwined among the flowers and trailing vines, the Chianti bottles that hang from the ceiling, or the candlelight that illuminates both the indoor and outdoor dining spaces. Guests feel right at home in a space where time slows down and invites you to relax.

The menu consists of traditional Italian dishes all made with fresh ingredients—sauces made in-house and local catch. Don’t miss their flavorful signature dish, the Abruzzese, a soulful seafood pasta brimming with scallops, clams, calamari, mussels, native fish and shrimp. First-time patrons feel a flutter of excitement knowing they’ve found something special, and regulars know it’s a place that’s about more than just the food. Blending a feeling of old-world history and romantic ambiance, Ciro & Sal’s captures the unique spirit of Provincetown.

Scargo Café

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

...