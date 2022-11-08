Enjoy your next off-season vacation or staycation at AutoCamp Cape Cod!

This fall we were lucky enough to enjoy a staycation at Falmouth’s newest attraction: AutoCamp Cape Cod. Upon our arrival, we were greeted by the stunning modern architecture that is their Clubhouse. As we ventured inside for check-in we received a warm welcome from friendly staff who showed us where we would be staying via their site map and got us up-to-speed on everything we would need to know to make the most of our stay. Inside the Clubhouse is their General Store where we purchased firewood, grab-n-go snacks and beverages, and of course—AutoCamp merchandise.

As we made our way to our Airstream (one of the three options for accommodations on site) kids played in the lovely pumpkin patch located behind the Clubhouse, while families and friends enjoyed drinks taking in the sunset. Our Airstream featured a sitting room, a fully functional kitchenette, a luxurious bathroom featuring a rain shower, and a cozy queen-sized bed surround by panoramic windows which welcomed a cool breeze in the evening. After settling in, we enjoyed dinner at the Chapoquoit Grill—just a three minute drive from camp.

Every morning at 8AM a yoga class is offered to guests at the Clubhouse, following a small complimentary breakfast and locally sourced coffee (a bag from Coffee from Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters is also available in your Airstream with everything you need to make coffee or tea).

If waking up before 10AM isn’t for you, there are many wonderful breakfast options around town. Just a seven minute drive from AutoCamp to Main Street is one of our “Best of” coffee winners, Coffee Obsession, where we enjoyed the eclectic vibe while sipping on their delicious drip coffee and munching on their bakery items.

After breakfast, we enjoyed a scenic drive down Church Street to Nobska Lighthouse (14 minutes from AutoCamp). For lunch, we ventured to Woods Hole, where we ate at Captain Kidd while taking in the view of Woods Hole’s Mill Pond.

Later that evening, after enjoying a fire right outside our Airstream, we caught the sun setting over Buzzards Bay at the Clubhouse, where guests mingled around the modern indoor/outdoor space. Guests are welcome to cozy up next to the stunning indoor mid-century modern fireplace or the large firepit outside. As families and friends played games, the Clubhouse hosted a band for the night’s entertainment.

After an evening spent at the Clubhouse, we ventured back to Main Street for dinner at Osteria La Civetta, which offers authentic Italian cuisine. Later that night we enjoyed drinks at Añejo Mexican Bistro & Tequila Bar and then made our way down Main Street to Liam Maguire’s Irish Pub where we were captivated by a local band.

The next morning’s 10AM checkout was made easy with the quick and helpful staff and of course—a coffee to go. To learn more about AutoCamp Cape Cod, visit autocamp.com or call (855) 203-1518. AutoCamp Cape Cod is located at 836 Palmer Ave in Falmouth.