Buzzards Bay’s new gastropub: Rod & Rail

Somethin’s shakin’ on Shakedown Street, at Rod & Rail, 149 Main Street in Buzzards Bay, to be exact, where Jen and Matt Hennessy are stirring up craft cocktails, pulling local IPAs, and smashing some of the best burgers around–it’s the pecan smoked bacon! Hardly a block from the Buzzards Bay Recreation Area and bike path, practically in the shadow of the Cape Cod Canal Railroad Bridge, the Hennesseys’ train whistle is screaming: “Comfort Food! Craft Beer! Cocktails! Raw Bar!” With a facade of three different types of brick, all painted the same pastel shade of brick pink, Rod & Rail simultaneously projects its serious business of providing excellent food and drink to discerning palates and a beachy relaxation vibe. Its sidewalk patio offers four umbrella tables, while around the restaurant’s west side, a beer garden with an oyster shell base hosts another five four-tops. Recent Rod & Rail Facebook posts captured some of the pub’s essence with captions such as: “Ohh Snappp! Rodeo Burger and Street Corn Dog on special tonight!!! Get some!” and “Whether you’re staring at Nice Melons, into a glass of Wild Blue Yonder, or decide to sail away with a Black Stallion, we got you.”

Jen and Matt Hennessy returned to their roots to embark upon their adventure at Rod & Rail. Both are native to Plymouth and veterans of the restaurant business. Matt was the proprietor of Driftwood Publick House and Oysteria, a downtown Plymouth fixture that in 2014 was featured on the popular Food Network program Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. After Driftwood closed in 2018, Matt Hennessy says, “We spent some time in Newport—and got married!” Soon afterwards, the couple found a house in West Wareham, a log cabin in the woods about a fifteen…