Architect Patrick Ahearn shares his vast knowledge, insight and experience with an online audience.

Edgartown has a rich commercial core thanks to restaurants, shops, waterfront views and classic New England architecture. But, Edgartown would not look or feel the way it does today without the historically driven vision of renowned architect Patrick Ahearn.

Ahearn started his firm, Patrick Ahearn Architect LLC, in 1978 and began in Boston, redesigning townhouses and famously lavish homes on Newbury Street in Back Bay. He even worked on the incredibly successful adaptive reuse of Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Ahearn practices what he calls “non-ego driven architecture.” He explains, “At the end of the day, it’s not about me; it’s really about the context and place. I call that the ‘greater good theory.’” Although he is not a pure preservationist, he employs “implied history,” meaning he relies on the history of a place to create narrative-driven architecture, a signature of his work.