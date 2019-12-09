For many, the mere thought of the holidays conjures up quaint and sentimental images of Christmas celebrations through the ages. Maybe it is because of the collective conscience of classics like Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” or the fact that every holiday season uncovers memories of our own childhood and the anticipation and awe experienced through younger sets of eyes and more youthful sensibilities. For those looking to revive the wonder of days gone by and the simplicity of a homespun holiday, crossing the threshold of Scout Vintage in Dennis village is like stepping through the wardrobe and entering the frosted and fantastical kingdom of Narnia.

God bless the merry gentlewoman, owner Melissa Cox who is no stranger to a successful retail recipe, having previously co-owned a special shop in Concord, Massachusetts called Nesting on Main for eight years. Cox’s deft touch clearly resonated since the shop was recognized by Boston Magazine three times over with a coveted ‘Best of Boston” recognition. A career opportunity for Cox’s husband Joe found the couple relocating to the quaint and historic north side of the Cape, and just like that, Scout Vintage was born in 2013.







In addition to her retail acumen, Cox spent a significant part of her life selling antiques, vintage and curios at group shops throughout New England. With her love of garden, architectural, French and European antiques, she was a regular insider at the infamous Brimfield Antiques Market (the largest outdoor antique market in the country) for almost 20 years. Many of her Brimfield customers have followed her to Scout.

“I always enjoyed setting up displays and chatting with my customers,” Cox recalls. “As things began to change in the antiques world, the answer was to mix old with new, as so many of us do in our own homes, and now in my own store.”