Whether you are looking for a family vacation, a romantic getaway, a delicious meal with a water view, or a place to celebrate your special day, the Pelham House Resort and their new properties are ready to welcome you and make memories for a lifetime.

The smooth waves of Nantucket Sound, as they lap against the sugar sand beaches of the summer enclave of Dennis, are the perfect backdrop for families with small children who delight in making sandcastles, or couples blinded by romance who savor the last of the sunset while sipping craft cocktails. At the newly restored Pelham House on iconic Sea Street, families, couples, diners and wedding parties all feel as though the property was built just for them. General Manager John McCarthy, and his partners Dennis Leary and Frank Hersey, have created a destination which caters to a variety of guests and visitors with subtle and unique touches that are usually reserved for world-class resorts.

To fully appreciate the Pelham Hospitality experience, it is important to understand the roots of the organization, and most importantly its founder, Bob McCarthy. In 1997, McCarthy made a decision which would not only change the life of his family, but also positively impact the lives of countless families who would create lifelong memories. McCarthy embraced a career change when he liquidated his stake in a successful insurance and real estate business, and decided to move his family to the Cape, a place full of happy memories, beginning with his childhood summers and perhaps most importantly, the first time he met his wife. McCarthy purchased a modest hotel at the end of Sea Street in Dennis—the kind of place families book for precious weeks or weekends year after year. New visitors to the property often became repeat customers, and eventually…