Where the Ocean Meets the Plate

Cape Cod Life  /  July/August 2025 /

Writer: Leslie Hatton

From seasonal clam shacks to waterfront eateries serving fish caught the very same day, our coastal region has no shortage of spectacular seafood restaurants. We’ve cast a wide net and reeled in some you may already know and others you should definitely experience. How lucky we are to live in a place with a multitude of options for enjoying fresh, local catch, prepared in both inventive and traditional ways.

Cast Seaside Bites & Bar 

7 Cottage Street, Marioncastmarion.com

For Cast Seaside Bites & Bar in Marion, local catch isn’t just a mention on the menu, it’s their whole foundation. Not your average seafood restaurant, Cast brings something a little different and unique to the table. Think fresh and local fish, like scallops, clams and striped bass, but infused with bold and bright Latin flavors that bring forth color and creativity to all their recipes. From zesty marinades and bold aioli to handcrafted salsas, every element adds a vibrant, crave-worthy depth that makes the dishes both familiar and exciting.

Cast’s philosophy isn’t just talk, it truly informs their menu. Through their thoughtfully curated selections and commitment to rotating dishes based on what is available, it reflects a real commitment in choosing to forgo fish whose populations may be in decline, letting the sea and the seasons guide the menu. 

With a focus on family recipes, they blend soulful Latin American flavors with a love for the bounty of our local waters, with selections like a lobster roll with warm brown butter, Aji Amarillo mayo and carrot hot sauce or halibut ceviche with coconut, lime, strawberry, jalapeno and corn nut.

Owner Bree Swierkowski shares, “There’s something electric about this season—the longer days, the energy...

Leslie Hatton

Leslie (Horne) Hatton enthusiastically joined Cape Cod Life in October of 2022. Educated in Mashpee and Falmouth, she graduated from Assumption College and received her Master of Education degree from Lesley College. A former teacher, she has taught middle school, preschool and most recently, fifth grade. She and her husband Tom have three children: Aidan, Colin, and Erin. Their newest family member is Millie, an outgoing, outrageously happy chocolate lab. She loves to talk about all of them so better not ask. One neat tidbit about Leslie is that she is the author of the locally best-selling children’s book Cape Cod ABCs, with over 10K books sold on Cape Cod, the Islands and across Massachusetts. Happiest in the summer with a little sun on her face, she loves being with friends and her family, laughing, drinking and eating all over beautiful Cape Cod.