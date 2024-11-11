A Brilliant Team

A dream collaboration between Schneeberger Collective, Acampora Interiors and KVC Builders results in a home born from imagination and execution.

In director Ron Howard’s 2001 Oscar Award-winning picture, A Beautiful Mind, the talented director used a ploy to illustrate how the inner workings of an undoubtedly brilliant mathematician’s brain quickly calculated and arrived at the solution of almost any problem set before him. Using opaque equations that evolved over the head of actor Russell Crowe, the audience was provided a glimpse into the machinations that illustrated the unique ability of the main character to solve challenges that escaped others.

For a very special couple who finally achieved one of their lifelong dreams—building a Cape house that was uniquely theirs—the process of working with a talented triumvirate of architect, builder and interior designer was much the same way. Len and Lynda are two extremely accomplished physicians—Lynda an allergist, a profession which spawns an informed understanding of her own difficult responses to allergens, and Len, one of the world’s premier childhood disease researchers—are both focused and hard-working professionals. When their life plan presented the opportunity to create their dream home, a piece of property in the desirable Osterville enclave of Oyster Harbors, Brian Vona from KVC Builders was one of their first calls. “We had been in discussions with Brian for some renovations on our home in Newton,” Len shares. “We ultimately went with another solution, but make no mistake, those discussions were nothing compared to the scale of this project. That was why when we thought about building from the ground up, and making our home exactly what we wanted, while taking advantage of this incredible site, we knew working with Brian was the only option that interested us.” ...