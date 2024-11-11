For the love of the land

With Falmouth always in his heart, the son of a local farming family with a rich heritage returns to build his dream home.

“The minute I pulled into the driveway, it spoke to me,” homeowner Joe Andrews says.

As one of the seven sons of Tony and Marina Andrews of the locally beloved Tony Andrews Farm in Falmouth, Andrews’ roots run deep in the local soil. The Andrews family name is nearly synonymous as the name of the town itself. Tony, who had emigrated from the Cape Verde Islands with little else save his strong work ethic, and his uncle Peter, purchased 17 acres of land in East Falmouth in 1928. With his wife Marina and her strong business acumen, the couple planted a family tree whose branches continue to spread far and wide.

So when Joe came upon a home for sale on Green Pond in East Falmouth, it felt like fate. Though he raised his children off Cape, the sense of belonging to the town of Falmouth and the legacy his parents created—is deeply embedded in his soul.

He recalls telling his father, who was 101 at the time, about the property, “I said, ‘Dad, there’s a house on Acapesket Road that I really like but I’m not sure if I should get it.’ He said, ‘Joey, they aren’t making any more waterfront. Buy the house and let your family enjoy it.’”

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

That was the push Andrews needed to take the leap in purchasing the home that overlooks Green Pond, a saltwater pond bordered by the Acapesket Peninsula, located five miles north of Martha’s Vineyard. The older property had been well-loved but was in dire need of...