A Dashing Day of Fun

Cape Cod Doxie Day celebrates their Sweet 16!

Photo by Sue Unleashed

Around the world, Dachshunds have gained notoriety for their big personalities wrapped in their hot-dog shaped bodies. So much so, that even here on Cape Cod, there is a whole day dedicated to them!

Sixteen years ago, Eva Carbonaro and Betsy Davis helped found Cape Cod Doxie Day as a way for local Dachshunds and Doxie enthusiasts to get together. “There were a few of us that lived in the Mid-Cape area, so we decided to meet up at Chapin Beach in Dennis. Word spread, and next thing you know it became so much bigger than we thought it would be,” explains Carbonaro. “We decided that if we were going to do this, let’s do some good.” As an all-volunteer 501(c)3 organization, the Doxie Day team selected an animal organization to raise funds for each year through their events. Previous years saw the money go to Friends of Falmouth Dogs, Companion Animal Program of Cape Cod, Cape Cod Animal Response Team, and this year the money is being raised for The Sampson Fund for Veterinary Care with pet food and necessities collected for Red’s Pet Pantry. “We’re so proud of the impact we’ve had,” shares Carbonaro, as last year they raised $10,000. “There are so many small local animal welfare organizations and shelters doing really big things, so we’re excited to lend them a hand through all of this.”

Although the event is inspired by Dachshunds, they welcome all human and canine friends to join in on the fun. The day on the courthouse grounds in Barnstable Village begins with their Weiner Waddle and Waggin’ Parade, “It’s really adorable,” laughs Carbonaro. “We lead it off with rescue dogs from Paw-Affection Dachshund Rescue (a nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of small dogs and Dachshunds). They join us every year, and a lot of their alumni dogs come. It’s almost like a family reunion for them, which is fun to see how far these dogs have come.” Their parade prizes include Best Dressed, Best Weiner-Wannabe, and Best Wagon. “In previous years, some participants have made their wagon into a boat with their dog dressed as JAWS, we’ve had a pirate ship, and even some people and dogs dressed in German lederhosen.” To participate in the parade there is no admission fee, all well-behaved dogs are welcome! The day involves a handful of other Dachshund inspired contests with a few that are Dachshund only, including the Teeniest Weenie and their Doxie Dash fun run (per their size and little legs).

Photo by Sarah Dennehy Photography

This year, to celebrate their Sweet 16, after the day of fun in Barnstable Village, Cape Cod Beer in Hyannis will be host to an afterparty. “They’ve even created a special Bavarian Dark Wheat beer inspired by Doxie Day!” The brew, dubbed Doxie Dunkel, features a custom label created by Weenieton’s Stefanie Shank—“A fellow Dachshund enthusiast.” Carbonaro notes that the exclusive beer (limited quantity) is available for pre-order via Eventbrite, with the specialty bottles available at the afterparty while supplies last and on draft. “We’ll have a Pet Trick Contest, a photo booth with photographer Sue Unleashed, and more—so it should be a lot of fun!”

“Over the years, Doxie Day has grown tremendously,” says Carbonaro. “People have really gotten excited about it and gotten behind it. They come from all over the country, and it really has made Barnstable a Dachshund destination—which is cool to see because I love it here and I’m glad that we can bring people in during the shoulder season and help support local businesses with this influx of visitors.” She continues, “People are constantly emailing me asking, ‘Where can I stay?’ or ‘What’s a good pet-friendly place to bring my dog?’ I always emphasize that it’s the perfect season to visit Cape Cod, especially with the beaches open to dogs again in September!”

Carbonaro reflects, “Every year, there is no shortage of happy people—happy to be there with their dogs, excited to meet other people who share their love and to tell their stories about their pets. They just love them, which truly makes Doxie Day a day filled with love.”

Cape Cod Doxie Day 2024 will be held at 3195 Main Street in Barnstable Village from 12-3PM on Saturday, September 28th. And don’t forget to keep the fun going this year at their afterparty at Cape Cod Beer! To learn more visit ccdoxieday.com.

Christina Galt is the editor of Cape Cod DOG.