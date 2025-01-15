Walk with a Friend

The Cape has endless options for both yourself and your dog to get some exercise while enjoying the exquisite natural surroundings.

You know it if you have a dog. You probably even know it if you don’t have a dog. What is “it?” you ask? “It” constitutes a great and memorable place to walk your dog. It is defined by any thoroughly enjoyable landscape where a stroll with a dog, and maybe additional companions, refreshes your day, as well as your soul, and leaves a lasting impression that lingers in the corners of your mind beckoning for you to return. The kind of places with enough open space for both dog and human to stretch their legs and open their minds. Some destinations are wooded enclaves where surprises reveal themselves around each bend in the trail.

The Cape is full of options on this front—cranberry bogs, with geometric paths affording the opportunity to witness the age-old agriculture that holds a place in the region’s history; beaches with varying tides and therefore environments that offer something new every day; wooded trails, often leading to some sort of water vista; even local neighborhoods are often fortunate to have beloved loops through the surrounding woods that become an outdoor sanctuary for residents and their pets.

One trail that has something for almost anyone is the Herring River Overlook Trail. Accessible from Chequessett Neck Road with a tidy parking area, the trail starts with an easy stroll through the woods which offer a splendid representation of the scrub forests that make-up much of the Outer Cape’s open space. Mostly level, with soft curves in the ample path, the first overlook provides a bench to rest and take in the breathtaking view of the Herring River, which in recent months has benefited from the recent redesign of a dike bridge that had impeded water flow for decades. Now the river is teeming with life (both environmental and wild) as it replenishes the natural marsh landscape. Beyond, Great Island, Wellfleet Harbor and Cape Cod Bay stretch out in one of the most popular places to catch the day’s sunset.

Continuing along the path, the floor of the woods, with the sparse vegetation giving way to a carpet of pine needles, provides shade and quiet as one glimpses the river as it curves below. The path ultimately loops around, returning to the parking area, making the entire sojourn just over a mile, yet endless in the benefits reaped while spending time in the woods with your dog.

Wherever you roam, there are always a few common courtesies and sensibilities that are expected and sometimes required. Most trails and beaches require that dogs be leashed, and in the rare occasion off-leash is allowed, it goes unspoken that every owner should be in control of their canine at all times. On the subject of leashes, particularly on the Shining Sea Bike Path in Falmouth, recent accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists and long retractable leashes have raised the awareness for keeping your pet closely tethered to avoid potentially dangerous entanglements. Leaving the environment as pristine as possible is non-negotiable. Never leave litter and always clean up after your pet. Failure to do so results in health concerns for the environment, other pets, as well as humans; so if you are going to share the space with your dog, consider how you would like others to respond to the thought of sharing the space with you. In addition, being mindful of how you and your pup impact the natural environment is paramount to ensuring these beautiful spots continue to be made available to the public. Keep your dog out of the marshes and away from any nesting animals—spring is notorious for young wildlife and protective parents. Simply practice good common sense so that we may all continue to frequent these favorite venues over and over.

Julie Craven Wagner is the Associate Publisher at Cape Cod Life Publications.